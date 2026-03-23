US-Israel-Iran War: How much toll tax ships have to pay Tehran to sail through Strait of Hormuz?

Iran has ensured that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all nations except Iran's enemies, and since then, Tehran has imposed massive tolls, amid its ongoing war with the US and Israel. The nation has decided to charge some vessels $2 million (approximately Rs18.8 crore) to pass through the critical waterways, in a bid to leverage its control over the global shipping choke point.

Iran has ensured that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all nations except Iran's enemies, and since then, Tehran has imposed massive tolls, amid its ongoing war with the US and Israel. The nation has decided to charge some vessels $2 million (approximately Rs18.8 crore) to pass through the critical waterways, in a bid to leverage its control over the global shipping choke point.

Why is Iran collecting a $2 million transit fee across the Strait of Hormuz?

Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi, who is a member of the parliament's national security committee, told state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) that Iran has marked a new "sovereign regime" in the strait after decades. The move comes due to war costs and reflects on the Islamic Republic's authority. "Collecting $2 million as transit fees from some vessels crossing the strait reflects Iran's strength. Now, because war has costs, naturally we must do this and take transit fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz," Boroujerdi said.



