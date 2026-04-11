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US-Israel-Iran War: How did AI help US kill hundreds, cause devastation in Iran? Know what Donald Trump says

AI is increasingly shaping modern warfare as Palantir’s Maven Smart System supports US military operations in the Iran conflict.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 09:31 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: How did AI help US kill hundreds, cause devastation in Iran? Know what Donald Trump says
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Artificial intelligence has moved from commercial applications into the core of modern warfare, with US defence operations in the Iran conflict reportedly relying heavily on advanced AI-driven systems. The shift highlights how technology firms like Palantir Technologies are becoming central to military decision-making.

Trump Endorses Palantir’s Military Role

US President Donald Trump recently praised Palantir Technologies on Truth Social, stating that the company has demonstrated strong “war-fighting capabilities.” The endorsement has drawn attention to Palantir’s growing influence in defence technology and its expanding partnership with the US government.

AI at the Heart of Battlefield Decisions

Reports suggest that during early operations in the Iran conflict, AI systems processed vast amounts of satellite and drone data to generate strike options for commanders. These tools significantly reduced the time required to analyse targets, turning what once took hours or days into minutes. Human operators still executed final decisions, but AI systems handled much of the initial assessment.

At the centre of this process is Palantir’s Maven Smart System (MSS), a command-and-control platform designed to integrate intelligence across multiple military branches. The system was developed as part of a broader Pentagon effort to unify battlefield data under a single digital framework.

How Maven Smart System Works

The Maven Smart System collects and analyses information from drones, satellites, and sensors to identify and classify objects such as vehicles, infrastructure, and weapon systems. It also supports predictive logistics, helping military planners anticipate supply needs and coordinate operations more efficiently.

The system aims to reduce decision-making delays by presenting commanders with structured intelligence derived from large, complex datasets.

Role of Advanced AI Models

The platform has reportedly integrated AI models such as Claude from Anthropic to improve contextual analysis. This allows the system to interpret raw data and generate more detailed assessments for military planners. However, debates continue over the use of commercial AI in sensitive defence operations, particularly regarding autonomy and ethical constraints.

Growing Debate Over AI Warfare

While supporters argue that AI improves speed and precision in military planning, critics warn it could reduce human oversight and increase the risk of errors. Concerns have been raised about the potential consequences of rapid automated analysis in high-stakes combat environments.

Expanding Military-Tech Partnership

The US Department of Defence has formally recognised Maven as a long-term programme, signalling deeper integration of AI into military infrastructure. Meanwhile, Palantir continues to secure major defence contracts, strengthening its position as a key technology provider in modern warfare.

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