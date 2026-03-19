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US-Israel-Iran War: Hegseth signals 'largest strike package' against Iran, says 'we're winning decisively, and on our terms'

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US-Israel-Iran War: Hegseth signals 'largest strike package' against Iran, says 'we're winning decisively, and on our terms'

The United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has signalled a massive strike against Iran during opening remarks in a Pentagon briefing as war escalates. The Defence Secretary said that the US will carry out 'the largest strike package yet' while reiterating that the objectives set at the start of the conflict on February 28 continue to guide U.S. operations. “Our objectives in Iran are on target and on plan,” he said.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 07:16 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Hegseth signals 'largest strike package' against Iran, says 'we're winning decisively, and on our terms'
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The United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has signalled a massive strike against Iran during opening remarks in a Pentagon briefing as war escalates. The Defence Secretary said that the US will carry out 'the largest strike package yet' while reiterating that the objectives set at the start of the conflict on February 28 continue to guide U.S. operations. “Our objectives in Iran are on target and on plan,” he said.

“To date, we’ve struck over 7,000 targets across Iran and its military infrastructure. That is not incremental. That is an overwhelming force applied with precision. And again, today will be the largest strike package yet, just like yesterday was,” Hesgeth said on the ongoing US-Israeli aerial assault against Iran. 
 

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