WORLD

US-Israel-Iran War: Hegseth signals 'largest strike package' against Iran, says 'we're winning decisively, and on our terms'

The United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has signalled a massive strike against Iran during opening remarks in a Pentagon briefing as war escalates. The Defence Secretary said that the US will carry out 'the largest strike package yet' while reiterating that the objectives set at the start of the conflict on February 28 continue to guide U.S. operations. “Our objectives in Iran are on target and on plan,” he said.

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