US-Israel-Iran War: Google, Microsoft, IBM, Apple, Tesla, Boeing to come under Iran's attack? Details here

Iran’s IRGC has threatened major US tech and industrial firms, warning of possible attacks in response to recent strikes.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel has taken a sharper turn, with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issuing a warning against major American technology and industrial companies. The threat, reported by Iranian state media, signals a potential expansion of the conflict beyond traditional military targets.

According to the IRGC, several prominent US corporations could face retaliation starting April 1, as part of Iran’s response to recent strikes on its territory. The list reportedly includes global firms such as Microsoft, Google, Apple, Intel, IBM, Tesla, and Boeing, all of which have operations or partnerships in the region.

Companies and Workers Put on Alert

In its statement, the IRGC warned that facilities linked to these companies could be targeted, urging employees to leave their workplaces to avoid potential harm. The warning reflects a broader strategy that shifts focus toward commercial and technological infrastructure, rather than limiting retaliation to military assets alone.

Iranian officials have accused US-linked firms of playing a role in supporting military operations through their technological capabilities, particularly in areas such as data processing and surveillance.

US Signals Readiness to Respond

Washington has responded cautiously but firmly to the threats. Officials from the White House have indicated that the United States is prepared to counter any potential attacks, emphasising that its military remains capable of neutralising threats. The response highlights ongoing concerns about escalation, particularly as the conflict shows little sign of slowing.

How Technology Shapes Modern Warfare

At the heart of the dispute lies the growing role of advanced technology in military strategy. The United States increasingly relies on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support its operations. These systems work alongside satellite imagery, surveillance drones, and signals intelligence to build a comprehensive understanding of battlefield conditions.

AI plays a crucial role in analysing vast amounts of data, helping identify patterns, track movements, and detect potential threats faster than traditional methods. This allows military planners to act with greater precision and speed.

Private sector companies often contribute indirectly by providing cloud infrastructure, mapping tools, and AI-driven platforms. While designed for civilian use, these technologies can be adapted for defence purposes, making them strategically significant in modern conflicts.

Expanding Scope of the Conflict

The IRGC’s warning underscores how the conflict is evolving beyond direct military engagement. By naming corporate entities as potential targets, Iran appears to be broadening the battlefield into economic and technological domains.

As tensions continue to rise, the possibility of attacks on commercial infrastructure raises fresh concerns about global stability and the safety of multinational operations in the region.