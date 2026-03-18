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US-Israel-Iran War: From Donald Trump to Elon Musk, billionaires have war-linked assets, Who have become richer during war?

The war has cost the US approximately USD 12 billion, with Israel incurring a monthly cost of USD 725 million. The conflict has disrupted global oil supplies, with the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route, effectively closed, impacting energy-importing countries. Who is getting richer?

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 18, 2026, 02:32 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: From Donald Trump to Elon Musk, billionaires have war-linked assets, Who have become richer during war?
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The ongoing tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran have incurred huge losses to lives, economy and environment. According to Al Jazeera, the conflict, which began on February 28, 2026, has resulted in over 1,400 deaths in Iran, including civilians, and 13 US soldiers killed, with over 140 wounded. Though there have been casualties and economic losses, there have been parties who became the main beneficiaries as the wealth was redistributed as the war unfolded.

​US-Israel-Iran war: Who gets richer?

The war has cost the US approximately USD 12 billion, with Israel incurring a monthly cost of USD 725 million. The conflict has disrupted global oil supplies, with the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route, effectively closed, impacting energy-importing countries and fuel-intensive industries. However, oil and gas exporters outside the Gulf, sophisticated refining hubs processing scarce fuels, defense and cybersecurity firms supplying military demand, and investors holding assets linked to energy or digital stores of value have benefited. 

Billionaires like Donald Trump and Elon Musk, witnessing their fortunes increase amid geopolitical tensions, attribute their success to their investments in crisis-sensitive sectors. Trump's wealth is increasingly tied to cryptocurrency ventures, with an estimated USD 550 million gain over the past year, largely driven by crypto tokens linked to World Liberty Financial. Musk's companies, particularly SpaceX's Starlink, are crucial in conflict zones and remote regions, providing vital satellite communications. Starlink's strategic importance has boosted Musk's space-technology holdings. 

US-Israel-Iran war: Sectors benefiting from war
 

Well, the key sectors, including safe-haven oil exporters, oil refineries, Defence and security contractors, benefit from increased demand and higher prices. Refining margins have surged globally, with Singapore's complex refining margins reaching nearly $30 per barrel in early March. India's refiners are benefiting from discounted crude purchases and exporting refined fuels to Europe, while the US Gulf Coast's complex refineries are converting heavy crude into high-value fuels. Companies producing missiles, drones, surveillance systems, and cybersecurity solutions benefit from increased military spending. Even traders and investors exploiting flux and volatility in markets, buying undervalued assets, and short-selling vulnerable companies, benefit from the crisis.


 

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