US-Israel-Iran War: Fire erupts in UAE’s Fujairah oil trading hub after drone attack, operations suspended

A fire broke at the Shah oil and gas field, one of the world's largest of its kind, after a drone attack, the Abu Dhabi media office reported.

A fire broke at the Shah oil and gas field, one of the world's largest of its kind, after a drone attack, the Abu Dhabi media office reported. The massive gas field ablaze has added more pressure to an increasingly fraught global fuel supply situation.

Operations at the United Arab Emirates’ ‌Shah gas field have been suspended while ⁠damage is being assessed following a drone attack, said Abu Dhabi’s media office. No casualty has been reported so far.