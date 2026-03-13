US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions in Central Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road building hit | Watch video

The Sheikh Zayed Road incident is the latest in a larger pattern of debris-related damage in the UAE, highlighting the unpredictable consequences of aerial warfare.

Powerful explosions hit central Dubai, sending shockwaves through buildings and a massive smoke cloud into the sky. The blasts were felt inside nearby structures. Dubai authorities have confirmed the damage to the Sheikh Zayed Road building, stating that the debris from a successful air-defence interception caused minor damage to the façade of the building, with no injuries reported..

Explosions in Dubai: How did the incident occur?



The Dubai Media Office issued a statement explaining that while UAE air-defence systems intercepted an incoming Iranian strike, the debris hit the façade of a building along Sheikh Zayed Road in central Dubai. The officials added that emergency teams were swiftly deployed and the situation was brought under control.

An AFP correspondent on the scene said the building "shook" and reported a "massive blast". Sirens blared from Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai's main artery. Mario Nawfal, a Dubai-based entrepreneur, tweeted: "Explosion at Dubai International Financial Centre, next to my building". He shared a video of the blast.



The Sheikh Zayed Road incident is the latest in a larger pattern of debris-related damage in the UAE, highlighting the unpredictable consequences of aerial warfare. Security experts points thatr this is a challenge inherent to missile interception, as falling fragments can affect areas far from the main battlefield. The UAE has seen several such incidents, with debris hitting buildings and causing minor damage, but fortunately, no major casualties have been reported so far.

Dubai intercepts Iranian attacks

Meanwhile, the UAE air defence systems have earlier intercepted 10 ballistic missiles and 26 UAVs launched from Iran. Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 278 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1540 UAVs, according to Gulf News reports. So far, the attacks have resulted in 6 fatalities of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, and 131 minor to moderate injuries among nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana and Indonesia. The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats ami ongoing tensions between Iran and the US-Israel.