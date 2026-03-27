US-Israel-Iran war: Explosions heard near Pakistan Embassy, Ambassador’s residence in Tehran; was it a 'targeted attack'?
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WORLD
As Iran war enters fourth week, explosions were reported near the Embassy of Pakistan and the ambassador’s residence in Tehran, as Pakistani Media reported.
As Iran war enters fourth week, explosions were reported near the Embassy of Pakistan and the ambassador’s residence in Tehran, as Pakistani Media Geo news reported. Due to the close proximity of the US-Israel targeted trikes to the Pakistan embassy area, the ambassadors were shaken. Israel and US are striking Tehran with aerial bombardment on the 28th consecutive day.
Was it a targeted attack? No, as per reports Iranian military base may have been the intended target. All diplomats are confirmed to be safe and the embassy compound remained unharmed despite the intensity of the blasts.