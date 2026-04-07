US-Israel-Iran war enters last phase? Tel Aviv bombs Kharg Island before Strait of Hormuz deadline ends, Donald Trump's strategy revealed

According to local media, explosions have been reported on Iran's strategically important Kharg island. Reports say that it has been targetted with Israeli strikes. The report comes as Donald Trump's Tuesday deadline nears.

According to local media, explosions have been reported on Iran's strategically important Kharg island. Reports say that it has been targetted with Israeli strikes. The report comes as Donald Trump's Tuesday deadline nears.

Donald Trump threatens Kharg Island

According to report, Pentagon is considering sending the troops if the vessels containing crude oil and gases like the PNG and the LPG remain stuck at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz for a long time. Though Donald Trump has earlier indicated that he is not against the idea of "boots on the ground in Iran," he has been controlling the temptation of capturing the oil reserves. However, Washington continued to attack the Iranian targets, including those on the shores of the Persian Gulf and Kharg Island. The US president said Friday he had ordered strikes on military installations on the island, while sparing its oil facilities. However, the next day, he went so far as to say that the Pentagon "may hit it a few more times just for fun."