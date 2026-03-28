US‑Israel‑Iran War: Elon Musk joined Modi‑Trump call on Middle East conflict; White House says talks ‘productive’

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WORLD
Elon Musk joined a rare phone call between US President Donald Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modi to discuss the ongoing Iran conflict.
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk reportedly participated in a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week, an unusual move that has drawn global attention. The conversation, focused on the ongoing conflict with Iran, was the first direct exchange between the two leaders since military strikes by the United States and Israel began on February 28.
The New York Times, citing unnamed US officials, confirmed Musk’s participation, highlighting how uncommon it is for a private individual to join a high-level diplomatic discussion during an active crisis. It remains unclear whether Musk spoke during the call or what his exact role was, but his presence suggests an improving rapport with President Trump. The two had previously fallen out following Musk’s departure from a government advisory role aimed at reducing the federal workforce.
The Trump–Modi call centred on developments in West Asia, particularly the escalating tensions involving Iran. Prime Minister Modi stressed the strategic importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, secure, and accessible, emphasising its significance for global trade, energy supplies, and regional stability.
The White House confirmed that the conversation was constructive and underscored the strong relationship between Washington and New Delhi. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the discussion 'productive' but offered no specifics on Musk’s participation.
While his presence was verified, questions persist about why Musk, a private citizen, was included in such a sensitive diplomatic engagement. Analysts note that his participation reflects the growing influence of global business leaders in international affairs, especially during crises.
As the West Asia conflict continues, Musk’s involvement highlights the evolving interplay between government and private sector voices in shaping responses to international emergencies, signalling an unusual but noteworthy development in high-stakes diplomacy.