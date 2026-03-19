US-Israel-Iran War: Drones spotted over Washington Army base where Macro Rubio live amid Middle East conflict

Unidentified drones were spotted over Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., home to senior U.S. officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Unidentified drones were detected flying over a high‑security US Army base in Washington, D.C., prompting heightened security measures and urgent discussions among senior officials, according to multiple US media reports. The incident has sparked concern because the base houses residences used by top U.S. national security leaders.

Fort McNair: Sensitive Location in the Nation’s Capital

The base in question is Fort Lesley J. McNair, a historic military installation located just a few miles south of the White House and Capitol Hill. It is home to senior military figures as well as the National Defence University, making it a critical part of the country’s defence infrastructure.

Officials briefed on the matter told reporters that on a single night within the past 10 days, multiple unmanned aerial vehicles were observed flying above the base. The sightings triggered immediate security reviews and an internal meeting at the White House to determine how best to respond.

Top Officials’ Safety Under Review

The incident has particular significance because two senior members of the US administration, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, reportedly reside on the base or have quarters nearby. After the drone sighting, US officials discussed the possibility of relocating the leaders to alternative secure housing, though sources say no move has yet been carried out.

At this stage, the origin and intent of the drones remain unclear. Authorities have not attributed the activity to any foreign government or group, and there are no confirmed indications of hostile intent. However, the unusual incursion has put military and law enforcement agencies on alert as they assess potential threats and vulnerabilities.

Broader Security Context

The drone sightings come at a time of heightened US alertness due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Recent global security warnings for US diplomatic posts and temporary lockdowns at strategic bases, including MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, highlight continued concerns over potential threats.

Pentagon officials have declined to comment publicly on the specifics of the incident, emphasising that details about protective measures and leadership movements cannot be disclosed for security reasons. The situation underscores the challenges of safeguarding critical facilities and personnel in an increasingly complex threat environment.