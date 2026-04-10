US-Israel-Iran War: Donald Trump warns Tehran over Strait of Hormuz transit fees ahead of peace talks in Pakistan

Donald Trump warned Iran against reportedly charging fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, calling for an immediate halt.

US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Iran following reports that it may be charging vessels for passing through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. His remarks come just days before anticipated peace discussions between Washington and Tehran in Pakistan, where both sides aim to explore possibilities for long-term stability.

Concerns Over Key Global Trade Route

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints, with nearly one-fifth of global oil supply moving through it. Recent reports suggest that Iran could be considering imposing transit fees on ships, potentially even requiring payments in cryptocurrency. Such a move has raised concerns about disruptions to global energy markets and freedom of navigation.

According to cited claims, Iranian officials are exploring tighter monitoring of vessels crossing the strait, possibly as a way to ensure that no weapons are transported during the current period of reduced tensions. There are also indications that any funds collected might be directed toward domestic reconstruction efforts.

Trump Pushes Back Strongly

Reacting to these reports, Trump publicly warned Iran against implementing any such charges. He emphasised that if these claims are accurate, the policy should be halted immediately. Shortly afterwards, he doubled down on his stance, asserting that global oil supply would continue uninterrupted regardless of Iran’s actions.

He also dismissed criticism from a major US publication that questioned his handling of Iran, insisting that recent developments represent a clear success. Trump reiterated his long-standing claim that his administration’s actions have prevented Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Tensions Despite Temporary Ceasefire

The comments come amid a fragile two-week ceasefire agreed upon by both nations, intended to create space for diplomatic engagement. However, Trump signalled dissatisfaction with Iran’s conduct during this period, accusing it of failing to uphold commitments related to ensuring smooth passage for oil shipments.

While details of any formal agreement remain unclear, the rhetoric highlights ongoing mistrust between the two sides. As talks approach, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz is likely to remain a focal point, given its importance to both regional security and the global economy.