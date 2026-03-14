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US-Israel-Iran war: Donald Trump warns Iran of heavy bombing to get 'Hormuz Strait OPEN, FREE', urges China and others to send ships

In wake of the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington would be sending warships along with other countries to keep the Strait of Hormuz "open and safe". Trump also called upon China, France and Japan among others to send ships to the Strait of Hormuz and said that the US would bomb the shoreline and continually shoot Iranian boats and ships.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 09:46 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran war: Donald Trump warns Iran of heavy bombing to get 'Hormuz Strait OPEN, FREE', urges China and others to send ships
Donald Trump warns Iran of heavy bombing to get Hormuz Strait open
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    In wake of the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington would be sending warships along with other countries to keep the Strait of Hormuz "open and safe". Trump also called upon China, France and Japan among others to send ships to the Strait of Hormuz and said that the US would bomb the shoreline and continually shoot Iranian boats and ships.

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