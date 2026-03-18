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US-Israel-Iran War: Donald Trump signals prolonged conflict, says damage must be ‘more permanent’

Donald Trump signalled continued US strikes on Iran, aiming for lasting damage to stop nuclear threats. He said the war is progressing well but gave no clear exit timeline, while tensions with NATO allies also surfaced.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 18, 2026, 08:56 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Donald Trump signals prolonged conflict, says damage must be ‘more permanent’
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US President Donald Trump has indicated that American military operations against Iran are likely to continue, stressing the need for long-term impact to eliminate future nuclear threats. His remarks come as the conflict with Iran, alongside tensions involving Israel, continues to intensify.

Push for Lasting Military Impact

Speaking at the White House, Trump suggested that while significant damage has already been inflicted, it may not be sufficient. He emphasised the importance of ensuring that Iran cannot rebuild its capabilities quickly, arguing that the objective is to create a lasting deterrent.

According to Trump, the current level of destruction could delay Iran’s recovery by years, but he believes additional action is necessary to prevent future administrations from facing similar challenges.

Focus on Nuclear Threat Prevention

A central theme of Trump’s remarks was the need to stop Iran from ever acquiring nuclear weapons. He reiterated that the US cannot allow such capabilities to fall into what he described as dangerous hands.

Trump also claimed that Iran had been close to achieving nuclear capability before military operations disrupted its progress. He framed the ongoing campaign as essential to global security, asserting that earlier intervention prevented a potentially critical escalation.

Mixed Signals on War Timeline

While highlighting what he called successful military progress, Trump offered no clear timeline for ending the conflict. He suggested that US forces are not prepared to withdraw immediately, though he hinted that the engagement may not extend indefinitely.

At different points, he characterised the conflict as nearing its conclusion, while also acknowledging that operations are still ongoing. This ambiguity leaves questions about Washington’s long-term strategy.

Tensions with Allies and Global Implications

Trump also criticised NATO allies for declining US requests to assist in securing the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. He described their reluctance as a misstep given the waterway’s importance to global energy supplies.

Additionally, he acknowledged uncertainty over Iran’s leadership following recent strikes targeting senior officials, complicating diplomatic prospects.

The ongoing conflict is already influencing broader US foreign policy, including the postponement of a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. As tensions persist, the situation continues to have far-reaching geopolitical consequences.

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