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US-Israel-Iran War: Donald Trump says Middle East close to being ‘free’ from Iran amid ongoing conflict

US signals both pressure and diplomacy in dealing with Iran, as President Trump claims regional progress while extending a pause on strikes.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 07:44 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Donald Trump says Middle East close to being ‘free’ from Iran amid ongoing conflict
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United States has signalled a mix of assertive rhetoric and cautious diplomacy in its latest approach toward Iran, as President Donald Trump claimed that the Middle East is moving closer to stability without the threat of Iranian influence. Speaking at a major investment summit in Florida, Trump emphasised that the region could soon be free from what he described as Iran’s long-standing role in fostering instability and nuclear intimidation.

Claims of Military Pressure and Strategic Advantage

During his remarks, Trump highlighted ongoing military preparedness and operations, asserting that the United States is actively reducing Iran’s strategic capabilities. He portrayed Iran as a regional aggressor that is now losing ground under sustained pressure. Stressing American military strength, Trump pointed to advanced weaponry and capabilities, suggesting that the US maintains a decisive edge.

He also referenced a military initiative aimed at countering Iranian threats, claiming it has significantly weakened Tehran’s position. According to Trump, these developments indicate a turning point in the broader regional balance of power.

Temporary Halt to Strikes Signals Diplomatic Window

Despite the strong tone, the administration has simultaneously taken steps to keep diplomatic channels open. Trump recently announced an extension of a pause on strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, pushing the deadline to April 6, 2026. The decision, he said, followed ongoing discussions with Iranian officials, which he described as constructive and progressing positively.

This extension follows an earlier short-term delay in planned military action, reflecting a pattern of shifting timelines tied to the pace and tone of negotiations. Trump indicated that the pause was influenced by the nature of recent engagements, which he characterised as detailed and productive.

Rising Concerns Over Nuclear Ambitions

Amid these developments, US officials have reiterated concerns about Iran’s nuclear program. Senior leadership warned that allowing Iran to acquire nuclear weapons would pose a serious global risk, citing the country’s current actions as a cause for alarm.

Uncertain Path Ahead

The evolving situation highlights the complexity of US-Iran relations, where military posturing and diplomatic outreach continue side by side. While recent statements suggest cautious optimism about negotiations, the repeated deadline extensions and ongoing warnings underscore the fragile and uncertain nature of the current moment in West Asia.

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