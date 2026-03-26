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US-Israel-Iran War: Donald Trump defends Tehran nuclear deal exit, says talks are close

Donald Trump said the US resolved multiple conflicts and hinted at progress with Iran, stressing pressure on Tehran to negotiate.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 07:49 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Donald Trump defends Tehran nuclear deal exit, says talks are close
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US President Donald Trump said his leadership had helped resolve several global conflicts and suggested a similar outcome could be achieved with Iran. Speaking at a fundraising dinner hosted by the National Republican Congressional Committee, Trump claimed Tehran is eager to negotiate but is constrained by internal political risks and fear of consequences.

He described the situation in the Middle East as part of a broader US effort to maintain stability, arguing that Iran’s leadership is facing pressure both domestically and internationally.

Criticism of the Nuclear Deal

A central part of Trump’s remarks focused on his withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the agreement between Iran and world powers. He argued the deal provided Iran with too much freedom to advance its nuclear programme and maintained that exiting it prevented Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

Trump also criticised Barack Obama, saying the agreement had strengthened Iran rather than curbing its ambitions.

Reference to Soleimani Strike

Trump highlighted the 2020 killing of Qasem Soleimani as a major decision during his presidency. Soleimani, a top Iranian military commander, was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad. Trump described the move as a significant blow to Iran’s leadership and regional influence.

Rising Regional Tensions

Meanwhile, tensions in the region continue to escalate. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned of possible hostile actions by rival nations against Iranian territory. He said Iran is closely monitoring developments and would respond strongly to any aggression.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also stated that the US has failed to achieve its primary objectives in confronting Iran, including securing a rapid military outcome or forcing political change in Tehran.

Military Movements Intensify

Amid rising tensions, reports indicate the US has strengthened its military presence in the region. Additional troops from the 82nd Airborne Division have been deployed, along with naval units moving from both the Pacific and the US mainland.

These developments underline the fragile state of US-Iran relations, with both diplomacy and military readiness shaping the evolving situation.

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