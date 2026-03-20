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Indian Rupee hits all-time low against USD, slips past Rs 93 mark amid US-Israel-Iran war

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US-Israel-Iran War: Donald Trump and Netanyahu at odds over Israeli strike on Iranian gas field amid Middle East conflict

Tensions rise between US President Trump and Israeli PM Netanyahu after Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 11:40 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Donald Trump and Netanyahu at odds over Israeli strike on Iranian gas field amid Middle East conflict
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Tensions between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have surfaced following a controversial Israeli strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field. The attack, which triggered retaliatory Iranian missile strikes on regional energy infrastructure, has pushed already high global energy prices even higher. The fallout has raised questions about the alignment between the US and Israel in their approach to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Trump’s Dissent Over Israel’s Strike

In a recent Oval Office meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, President Trump expressed his disagreement with Netanyahu’s decision to target Iran’s vital gas field, describing the strike as an unexpected move. Trump revealed that he had personally urged Netanyahu not to carry out the attack, emphasising the importance of coordination between their nations but acknowledging occasional disagreements. "We get along great. It's coordinated, but on occasion, he'll do something, and if I don't like it we're not doing that anymore," Trump explained.

Netanyahu’s Position on the Strike

Netanyahu, however, downplayed any significant differences between the two leaders. He asserted that Israel acted unilaterally in its decision to strike Iran’s energy infrastructure, emphasising Israel’s longstanding stance on Iran’s threat to both Israeli and global security. “It’s been said that for 40 years I’ve been saying that Iran is a danger to Israel and the world,” Netanyahu remarked, underscoring the shared concern over Iran's regional influence and nuclear ambitions. Despite the tension, Netanyahu affirmed that he had agreed to Trump’s request to avoid further attacks on the gas field.

Behind-the-Scenes Coordination

While Netanyahu maintains that Israel acted independently, sources close to the matter suggest that the US was aware of Israel’s plans beforehand, and that targets are often coordinated between the two countries. This discrepancy has raised questions about the true extent of the US-Israel coordination and whether there are underlying strategic differences that could influence the direction of the war.

Different Goals for US and Israel

The emerging differences in approach highlight divergent priorities between the US and Israel. For Netanyahu, the primary goal appears to be destabilising Iran’s leadership and reshaping the Middle East, while Trump’s focus has remained on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The US has targeted Iran’s missile capabilities and nuclear program, whereas Israel has pursued a more aggressive campaign involving assassinations and direct strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

Shifting Rhetoric and Realities

Trump’s position on regime change in Iran has also shifted in recent weeks. While he once expressed hope that Iranians might overthrow their leadership, he has since tempered those remarks, acknowledging the challenges of such an outcome. Trump's evolving stance signals a potential divergence from Netanyahu’s more aggressive approach, with Trump now expressing doubts about the feasibility of regime change in Iran.

The differences between the US and Israel could have long-term implications for the conflict with Iran, shaping the strategies of both nations and influencing the broader Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape.

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