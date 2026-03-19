US-Israel-Iran War: Crude oil surges to $115/barrel as Iran attacks Ras Laffan LNG facility, SAMREF refinery; How India is impacted?

Oil and gas prices rose on Thursday as the West Asia conflict intensified with the Israel-led strike on Iran's South Pars Gas field and retaliatory attacks by Iran on Qatar's LNG facilities, reported CNBC. Iran's Revolutionary Guards' response with evacuation warnings for several oil facilities across Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar came after its energy industry in South Pars and Asaluyeh came under attack on Wednesday by Israeli forces.

Oil and gas prices rose on Thursday as the West Asia conflict intensified with the Israel-led strike on Iran's South Pars Gas field and retaliatory attacks by Iran on Qatar's LNG facilities, reported CNBC. Iran's Revolutionary Guards' response with evacuation warnings for several oil facilities across Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar came after its energy industry in South Pars and Asaluyeh came under attack on Wednesday by Israeli forces.

Crude oil prices soar as Iran attacks Gulf energy sites

According to CNBC, International benchmark Brent crude futures with May delivery rose 6.3% to USD 114.13 per barrel. Gas prices were also sharply higher. The front-month gas price at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) hub, a European benchmark for natural gas trading, traded nearly 30% higher at 70.8 euros per megawatt-hour."GB News reported that UK gas prices have also surged by more than 20 per cent on Thursday morning. GB News said that as of 7:54 am (UK Time), UK gas prices were at 173p per therm, up more than 24 per cent from Wednesday.

The report further noted that Qatar had already suspended LNG production on March 2 after Iranian drone attacks on Ras Laffan and Mesaieed Industrial City. The country is the world's second-largest LNG exporter after the U.S., accounting for nearly a fifth of global shipments, according to Kpler. Brent crude rose above the $110-$115 per barrel range, reflecting heightened geopolitical risk and uncertainty over production and transport routes, especially through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments. Tanker movement through the strait, which typically handles about 20% of global oil supplies, is now largely blocked, raising the risk of a deeper supply shock.

West Asia conflict intensifies: How will India be affected?

An attack on Iran's South Pars gas field, the world's largest, which is the backbone of global LNG supplies, will definitely affect countries, including India. Rising global crude oil prices could lead to higher fuel and transportation costs and inflation. With India importing nearly 90% of its crude oil, the current account deficit is likely to widen, putting pressure on the rupee. Disruptions to LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz threaten energy supplies, impacting fertilisers, power generation, and manufacturing. The experts warn that every 10% increase in oil prices could shave 20-25 basis points off India's GDP growth, slowing economic progress.

Gulf Oil's senior energy advisor, Tom Kloza, warned that markets could enter an "all bets are off" scenario if the conflict expands beyond the Gulf and begins targeting energy infrastructure in other regions."Can you imagine the response in the world if [Iran] targeted something outside of the Persian Gulf, a refinery in Rotterdam or a facility somewhere in the United States? That's when all bets are off and prices could go absolutely apocalyptic," he told CNBC. Such a shift, the report noted, would signal a transition from contained geopolitical risk to a full-scale global supply shock, where traditional pricing models and risk assumptions may no longer apply. In that environment, fears of widespread disruptions to refining and fuel distribution could trigger extreme volatility, with oil and gas prices surging sharply.Echoing similar concerns, Dan Pickering, founder and CIO of Pickering Energy Partners, told CNBC, "We're moving from a supply chain problem to potentially a supply problem. There's a big difference. You fix supply chain problems quickly." If you start changing the ability to produce, whether it's LNG or oil, and all of a sudden you can't move the same amount of volumes because the volumes aren't there ... this is an escalation," he told CNBC.



(With ANI inputs)