US-Israel-Iran War: China backs Pakistan's mediation, urges talks to reopen Strait of Hormuz

In a major push to Pakistan's mediation in the US-Iran conflict, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has extended support, urging that peace talks be held to help restore normal navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. In a call with the Pakistan Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, China’s foreign ministry has agreed to work jointly for a ceasefire, an end to hostilities and renewed peace talks, while safeguarding civilian infrastructure and shipping lanes.

In a major push to Pakistan's mediation in the US-Iran conflict, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has extended support, urging that peace talks be held to help restore normal navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. In a call with the Pakistan Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, China’s foreign ministry has agreed to work jointly for a ceasefire, an end to hostilities and renewed peace talks, while safeguarding civilian infrastructure and shipping lanes.

China supports Pakistan's mediation in US-Iran conflict

Taking to X, Pakistan FM Dar summarised his conversation with his Chinese counterpart, writing, “It was a pleasure to speak today with my friend, His Excellency Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, on the evolving situation in West Asia."

"We reaffirmed the need to restore peace and stability in the Middle East and the wider region. We agreed to support all efforts aimed at ensuring an immediate end to hostilities, resumption of peace talks, protection of non-combatants, security of shipping lanes, and adherence to the UN Charter. FM Wang Yi conveyed China’s appreciation and support to Pakistan for its ongoing efforts in this regard. We also agreed to continue our endeavours for the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy," he added.

Pakistan, acting as mediator in the US-Iran conflict, confirms the US

Earlier, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff had confirmed the 15-point action list that forms the framework for a peace deal, given to Iran, has been circulated through the Pakistani government. He said if a deal happens, "it will be great for the country of Iran, for the entire region and the world at large". He made the remarks during a White House Cabinet meeting on Thursday in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

"We have, along with your foreign policy team, presented a 15-point action list that forms the framework for a peace deal. This has been circulated through the Pakistani government, acting as the mediator, and this has resulted in strong and positive messaging and talks, as you just indicated to the press," Witkoff said. "But these are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and you have directed us to maintain confidentiality on the specific terms and not negotiate through the news media, as others do. We will see where things lead, and if we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point with no good alternatives for them, other than more death and destruction," he added.

Meanwhile, Iran has responded negatively to the American proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, insisting that any cessation of hostilities will only occur on Tehran's "own terms and timeline," a senior political-security official told state broadcaster Press TV on Wednesday. It has been termed the proposal one-sided and excessive.

(With ANI inputs)