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US-Israel-Iran War: CENTCOM denies Iranian claim of attacks on US forces in Dubai; details here

Iran has claimed that the US has suffered "heavy casualties" in the strikes on two US Army "hideouts" in Dubai, as the conflict in West Asia continues, the State Media Tasnim News Agency reported. However, the US military's Central Command has dismissed claims, stating, “No US personnel have been attacked in Dubai."

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 10:49 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: CENTCOM denies Iranian claim of attacks on US forces in Dubai; details here
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Iran has claimed that the US has suffered "heavy casualties" in the strikes on two US Army "hideouts" in Dubai, as the conflict in West Asia continues, the State Media Tasnim News Agency reported. However, the US military's Central Command has dismissed claims, stating, “No US personnel have been attacked in Dubai."

US denies Iran's claims of casualties in Dubai

Taking to X, the CENTCOM  accused Iran’s government of “manufacturing lies”. "The Iranian regime is manufacturing lies on social media to hide the reality that their military capabilities are undeniably overwhelmed and degraded," it said.

According to the news agency, a spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya said that more than 500 US Army personnel were in these "hideouts", around 400 in the first and 100 in the second "hideout".The IRGC identified these locations and carried out precise missiles and drone strikes and inflicted heavy casualties, as per the spokesperson's claims reported by the Tasnim News Agency. The spokesperson claimed that the ambulances in Dubai were busy for hours transferring the dead and wounded Americans.The spokesperson added, "Trump and the commanders of the US Army must have fully understood that the region will turn into a graveyard for American soldiers, and they will have no choice but to surrender to the divine will of the heroic people and the brave warriors of Islam.

The US Central Command on Saturday released the footage of its airstrikes on the Iranian naval vessels amid the heightened tensions in West Asia. In a post on X, the US Central Command said, "For decades, Iranian naval vessels have threatened and harassed global shipping in regional waters, but those days are over."

Iran's President warns Gulf countries amid war

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Gulf countries against backing the US-Israel. Pezeshkian advised countries not to allow the US-Israel to use their lands to strike Iran if they want to ensure development and security in their nation. He reiterated that Iran will strongly retaliate against the US-Israel if the infrastructure or economic centres of Tehran are targeted."We have said many times that Iran doesn't carry out preemptive attacks, but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centres are targeted," Pezeshkian said in a post on X."To the countries of the region: If you want development and security, don't let our enemies run the war from your lands," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

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