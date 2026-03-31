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Pakistan: Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar's brother dies in mysterious conditions

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US-Israel-Iran War: Can India be much better mediator than Pakistan? Here's what Israel's Special Envoy has said

Israel's Special Envoy Fleur Hassan-Nahoum believes India is a better mediator than Pakistan in the West Asia conflict. She cites India's balanced stance and strong ties with Israel, Iran, and other regional stakeholders.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 07:28 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Can India be much better mediator than Pakistan? Here's what Israel's Special Envoy has said
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Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary in the escalating West Asia conflict, with backing from other regional players like Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia to facilitate indirect communications between the United States and Iran. A 15-point action list that forms the framework for a peace deal with Iran has been circulated within the Pakistani government. While US President Donald Trump claimed that indirect negotiations facilitated by Pakistani intermediaries are making "positive progress", Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Special Envoy, Foreign Ministry of Israel, believes that India could have been a better mediator.

India can be a better mediator than Pakistan, says Israel's Special Envoy

Referring to India's diplomatic outreach, she acknowledged New Delhi's balanced stance and its ties across stakeholders. "India is a very close ally of Israel. As you know, your prime minister(PM Modi) was here only a few days before the war. And we understand that India keeps great relations with everyone. And they can be a much better mediator, if you ask me, than Pakistan. But let's see how things develop," she told ANI.

Commenting on reports that Pakistan was attempting to play a mediating role despite lacking diplomatic ties with Israel, she expressed scepticism. "I mean, I don't know what the Pakistanis think they're doing. I think they're trying to make themselves relevant. They are themselves a huge problem in the world of jihadi terrorism. But, you know, they can try. I'm not sure they'll be very successful."

Earlier, the top American economist and foreign policy expert Prof Jeffrey D Sachs said BRICS countries could have played a stronger role in mediating the ongoing West Asia conflict. Speaking to ANI, he called it a "lost opportunity." Sachs described the situation as "bizarre," particularly amid reports that Pakistan could play a role in mediation efforts. The BRICS group - which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - was formed as an economic and political bloc of major emerging economies.

 

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