US-Israel-Iran War: Before IRIS Dena strike, sailor told father US warned crew twice: Report

A sailor from IRIS Dena reportedly told his father that US forces warned the crew before the warship was torpedoed near Galle, Sri Lanka. The strike by the United States has intensified tensions with Iran.

A new report has revealed that an Iranian sailor aboard the warship IRIS Dena had informed his family that American forces issued warnings before the vessel was attacked near Sri Lanka. The account, reported by Iran International, offers a different version of events from Tehran’s earlier claim that the strike occurred without prior notice.

According to the report, the sailor contacted his father shortly before the incident and said that US forces had issued two warnings instructing the crew to abandon the ship. Despite the alerts, the ship’s commander reportedly refused to permit the sailors to evacuate. Some crew members allegedly protested the decision shortly before the attack took place.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had accused the United States of striking the warship in international waters “without warning,” calling the incident a grave maritime crime.

Submarine Strike in the Indian Ocean

The Iranian frigate, a Moudge-class vessel named IRIS Dena, was torpedoed by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean on March 4 while sailing roughly 19 nautical miles from the Sri Lankan port of Galle. The ship sank rapidly after the attack.

The strike resulted in heavy casualties, with Sri Lankan rescue teams recovering 87 bodies and saving 32 survivors after the vessel sent a distress signal. Several sailors managed to escape using lifeboats before the ship went down.

The attack marked a rare instance of submarine warfare. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth described the operation as a “quiet death,” noting that it was the first time since World War II that the United States had sunk an enemy warship using a submarine-launched torpedo.

Links to India’s Naval Exercises

The incident drew attention in India because the Iranian frigate had recently taken part in international naval activities hosted by the Indian Navy. The ship had visited Visakhapatnam for the multinational exercises MILAN 2026 and the International Fleet Review 2026 before heading back toward Iran.

Following the distress call from the sinking vessel, the Indian Navy deployed maritime patrol aircraft to assist search efforts being coordinated by Sri Lankan authorities.

Rescue Operations and Diplomatic Tensions

Sri Lanka launched a large-scale search and rescue mission in the waters off its southern coast. Naval and air assets were deployed to locate survivors and recover victims from the wreckage.

In the aftermath of the incident, reports indicated that Washington had urged Sri Lankan authorities not to immediately repatriate the rescued sailors from IRIS Dena as well as more than 200 crew members from another Iranian vessel, IRIS Bushehr, which was also operating in the region.

The sinking of IRIS Dena has further intensified tensions between the United States and Iran, expanding the conflict’s reach into the Indian Ocean and drawing regional countries into emergency humanitarian operations.