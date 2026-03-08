FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Israel-Iran War: Before IRIS Dena strike, sailor told father US warned crew twice: Report

‘Won’t leave Trump alone’: Late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s aide Ali Larijani warns US amid Iran war, President responds

Who will lead Iran amid war with US-Israel? Islamic Republic says consensus reached on new Supreme Leader

T20 World Cup 2026: India boast strong T20I record at Narendra Modi Stadium; 2023 ODI final loss still fresh

Watch: MS Dhoni to attend IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, former India captain seen with heavy security

T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Ricky Martin to headline star-studded event, check performers and timing

US-Israel-Iran War: Indian embassy issues advisory to nationals in UAE amid Middle East conflict, says 'Don’t go out for videos, photos'

Suryakumar Yadav vs Mitchell Santner: Who has better captaincy record ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final?

Bigg Boss 17 contestant, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal in ICU after crashing car during Instagram Live, manager shares health update

ICC T20I World Cup 2026: How much money will Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India earn on beating New Zealand in Finals?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US-Israel-Iran War: Before IRIS Dena strike, sailor told father US warned crew twice: Report

US-Israel-Iran War: Before IRIS Dena strike, sailor told father US warned crew

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga

Watch: MS Dhoni to attend IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, former India captain seen with heavy security

Watch: MS Dhoni to attend IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown, SEE PICS

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Israel-Iran War: Before IRIS Dena strike, sailor told father US warned crew twice: Report

A sailor from IRIS Dena reportedly told his father that US forces warned the crew before the warship was torpedoed near Galle, Sri Lanka. The strike by the United States has intensified tensions with Iran.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 05:19 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Before IRIS Dena strike, sailor told father US warned crew twice: Report
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A new report has revealed that an Iranian sailor aboard the warship IRIS Dena had informed his family that American forces issued warnings before the vessel was attacked near Sri Lanka. The account, reported by Iran International, offers a different version of events from Tehran’s earlier claim that the strike occurred without prior notice.

According to the report, the sailor contacted his father shortly before the incident and said that US forces had issued two warnings instructing the crew to abandon the ship. Despite the alerts, the ship’s commander reportedly refused to permit the sailors to evacuate. Some crew members allegedly protested the decision shortly before the attack took place.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had accused the United States of striking the warship in international waters “without warning,” calling the incident a grave maritime crime.

Submarine Strike in the Indian Ocean

The Iranian frigate, a Moudge-class vessel named IRIS Dena, was torpedoed by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean on March 4 while sailing roughly 19 nautical miles from the Sri Lankan port of Galle. The ship sank rapidly after the attack.

The strike resulted in heavy casualties, with Sri Lankan rescue teams recovering 87 bodies and saving 32 survivors after the vessel sent a distress signal. Several sailors managed to escape using lifeboats before the ship went down.

The attack marked a rare instance of submarine warfare. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth described the operation as a “quiet death,” noting that it was the first time since World War II that the United States had sunk an enemy warship using a submarine-launched torpedo.

Links to India’s Naval Exercises

The incident drew attention in India because the Iranian frigate had recently taken part in international naval activities hosted by the Indian Navy. The ship had visited Visakhapatnam for the multinational exercises MILAN 2026 and the International Fleet Review 2026 before heading back toward Iran.

Following the distress call from the sinking vessel, the Indian Navy deployed maritime patrol aircraft to assist search efforts being coordinated by Sri Lankan authorities.

Rescue Operations and Diplomatic Tensions

Sri Lanka launched a large-scale search and rescue mission in the waters off its southern coast. Naval and air assets were deployed to locate survivors and recover victims from the wreckage.

In the aftermath of the incident, reports indicated that Washington had urged Sri Lankan authorities not to immediately repatriate the rescued sailors from IRIS Dena as well as more than 200 crew members from another Iranian vessel, IRIS Bushehr, which was also operating in the region.

The sinking of IRIS Dena has further intensified tensions between the United States and Iran, expanding the conflict’s reach into the Indian Ocean and drawing regional countries into emergency humanitarian operations.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Israel-Iran War: Before IRIS Dena strike, sailor told father US warned crew twice: Report
US-Israel-Iran War: Before IRIS Dena strike, sailor told father US warned crew
‘Won’t leave Trump alone’: Late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s aide Ali Larijani warns US amid Iran war, President responds
‘Won’t leave Trump alone’: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s aide Ali Larijani warns US
Who will lead Iran amid war with US-Israel? Islamic Republic says consensus reached on new Supreme Leader
Amid war with US, Iran says consensus reached on new leader
T20 World Cup 2026: India boast strong T20I record at Narendra Modi Stadium; 2023 ODI final loss still fresh
T20 World Cup 2026: India boast strong T20I record at Narendra Modi Stadium
Watch: MS Dhoni to attend IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, former India captain seen with heavy security
Watch: MS Dhoni to attend IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown, SEE PICS
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavish Rs 10 crore Chennai home, net worth
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavi
Women’s Day 2026: From ‘Queen’ to ‘Thappad’, 10 Bollywood films celebrating women’s strength
Women’s Day 2026: From ‘Queen’ to ‘Thappad’, 10 Bollywood films celebrating
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement