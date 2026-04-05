US-Israel-Iran War: Bahrain’s Bapco Refinery under attack, video shows storage tank explode into flames; Watch

A major oil facility in Bahrain caught fire after a reported strike, with dramatic visuals showing a massive blaze at a refinery storage tank.

A major oil installation in Bahrain was hit on Sunday, triggering a large fire at a key refinery site. Videos circulating online captured intense flames and thick smoke rising from a storage tank, drawing attention to the scale of the incident.

Footage shared on social media appears to show a fast-moving object descending before impact, followed by a powerful explosion that set part of the facility ablaze. Additional clips show dense black smoke filling the sky as emergency teams worked to contain the fire.

Moment Bapco oil refinery in Bahrain came under attack.



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Company Confirms Fire, No Casualties Reported

In a statement, Bapco Energies confirmed that one of its storage tanks caught fire following what it described as an attack. The company said its emergency response teams acted promptly to control the situation.

'The fire has been extinguished and damage is currently being assessed,' the statement said, adding that no injuries were reported. Officials also noted that response efforts were carried out in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure safety and prevent further escalation.

Key Refinery Holds Strategic Importance

The targeted refinery is a vital part of Bahrain’s energy infrastructure, with a production capacity of approximately 400,000 barrels per day. It plays a crucial role in the country’s economy and regional energy supply.

This is not the first time the facility has come under threat. A similar incident occurred last month, which disrupted operations and led to the declaration of force majeure. The recurrence of such attacks raises concerns about the vulnerability of critical energy assets in the region.

Rising Regional Tensions Add to Concerns

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions across the Middle East. Recent developments, including US and Israeli strikes that reportedly killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have intensified hostilities and increased the risk of further confrontations.

While details surrounding the latest strike remain under investigation, the event underscores the fragile security situation in the region. Any disruption to key oil facilities could have wider implications for global energy markets and regional stability.