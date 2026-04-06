US-Israel-Iran war: Are 16 Indian-flagged vessels stranded in Strait of Hormuz? Indian Navy's 'Urja Suraksha' rescues LPG carrying tankers from Gulf

Amid the intense struggle between opening of the Strait of Hormuz between the USA and Iran, total 16 Indian-flagged vessels have been said to be in perils in the Gulf prompting energy tensions back home. While many have been rescued by the Indian Navy, some have been still stranded.

Amid the intense struggle between opening of the Strait of Hormuz between the USA and Iran, total 16 Indian-flagged vessels were in perils in the Gulf prompting energy tensions back home. Many of these vessels have been still stranded on the Strait of Hormuz. The Indian government has been rescuing stranded Indian vessels under the mission codenamed Operation ‘Urja Suraksha.’ The operation is a high-priority mission from the point of view of national security and is therefore monitored closely by the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the Chief of Naval Staff.

Indian vessels at Strait of Hormuz

India’s LPG-carrying vessel, Green Asha, has been successful in passing through the strategically sensitive passage and remains in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, meaning it crossed the most sensitive area and is heading towards an Indian port which it is expected to reach within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Another Indian vessel, Green Sanvi, has also crossed the most danger area in the Gulf and are in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters. Green Sanvi is now being escorted by the Indian Navy toward Dahej in Gujarat’s Bharuch district carrying 46,655 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas.

With the news of these two ships safely heading towards Indian ports, the total number of Indian-flagged LPG vessels that have or are crossing the Strait remain eight, according to Reuters news agency.

India is carefully moving ‌its ⁠stranded LPG cargoes out from the strait, with Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, BW Elm and BW Tyr already reaching India.

Amid this success, LPG carrying vessel, Jag Vikram, is still in the west of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the data. Indian Navy’s focus is now shifted on the vessel which is currently stranded near the mouth of the Strait. Jag Vikram has been stuck there with pending security clearances and tactical instructions from the Indian Navy before its transit begins.

US-Iran face to face on Strait of Hormuz

Iran has outright rejected a temporary ceasefire proposal in the ongoing US-Israeli-Iran war, saying it would ‘not reopen’ the Strait as it would give enemies more time to prepare for the fighting to continue, reported Reuters. This came after the US and Iran received a proposal to conclude the ongoing war that could come into effect today.

An official talking to Reuters said Tehran had received Islamabad’s proposal for an immediate ceasefire and stressed that it would not work under pressure to meet externally imposed deadlines.

US President Donald Trump has said on Sunday he believes he can finalise a deal with Iran on Monday (April 6), which is his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump's comment comes ahead of the expiry of his 48-hour ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz -- a vital shipping route which remains largely blocked due to attacks on passing vehicles in recent weeks.