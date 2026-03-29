US-Israel-Iran War: America loses its E-3 Sentry 'AWACS' in Iranian strike on Saudi Arabia base; Why is it major loss?

Though there has been no official confirmation about the attack or the resultant damage to the key military infrastructure from the US side, visuals of the aircraft and debris have surfaced on social media.

An Iranian missile barrage on Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base reportedly destroyed an American E-3 Sentry AWACS, and left more than a dozen US personnel wounded, Tehran’s state-owned Press TV reported. The Sentry, carrying the serial number 81-0005, was among several aircraft housed at the base. Though there has been no official confirmation about the attack or the resultant damage to the key military infrastructure from the US side, visuals of the aircraft and debris have surfaced on social media.

Iran had fired six ballistic missiles and 29 drones at the Prince Sultan Air Base, which is located about 96 km from Riyadh and operated by the Royal Saudi Air Force, but also used by US troops. At least 15 US personnel were injured in the strike, including five seriously, with two in critical condition, as reported by officials cited by AP. Iran has been targeting the base multiple times since the conflict began nearly a month ago. Earlier in the week, another attack injured 14 US personnel.

What is the US E-3 Sentry 'AWACS'? Why it's destruction matter?

US E-3 Sentry was part of a small fleet of airborne warning and control system aircraft, or AWACS. These aircraft play a crucial role in monitoring enemy movements and coordinating operations. Its destruction is considered a huge loss, as the US has just 16 E-3 Sentry aircraft left, of which six were stationed at Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia before the Iranian attack, as per reports.



After the production of these aircraft ended in 1992, the Pentagon aimed to replace E-3 Sentry with Boeing's E-7 Wedgetail, which has been projected to cost more than $700 million apiece. The E-3 Sentry provides real-time information to fighter jets, controls airspace, and coordinates military strikes, making it a key asset in the US military arsenal. Losing one reduces the coalition's ability to manage airspace, respond to Iranian missile launches, and synchronise complex strike packages.

Iran vows to strike US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln

Earlier in the day, the Iranian Navy vowed to strike the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln once it is within range of coastal missiles to avenge the sinking of the Iranian warship IRIS Dena, Iranian State Media Press TV reported. According to Press TV, Iran's Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, said that Iran is closely monitoring the movement of the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in real time."Once the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group enters its range, it will be targeted with coastal missiles to avenge the Dena martyrs. All movements and positions of the strike group, as well as its requests to regional countries, are being monitored in real time," he said. The eastern Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman--the gateway to the Strait and the Persian Gulf--are fully under Iranian naval control," he added.





Meanwhile, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, accused the US of "secretly plotting a ground invasion" and assured that Tehran is prepared for it. He also warned the Gulf countries, which are allowing the US to launch an attack from their soil, vowing to "punish" the regional partners." This comes after The Washington Post, quoting a US official, reported that the Pentagon is preparing for weeks of limited ground operations in Iran, potentially including raids on Kharg Island and coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz. According to a US official, the plan is not to fully invade Iran but can involve special raids by special operations and conventional infantry troops. This comes amid rising conflict in West Asia, with increasing reports of strikes on strategic infrastructure across multiple countries in the region.



(With ANI inputs)