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US-Israel-Iran War: After Trump's 'Tuesday 8:00 pm' deadline, Iran threatens 'in kind' retaliation

Iran’s culture minister dismissed Trump’s threats, calling him an “unstable, delusional figure.” “Iranian society generally does not pay attention to his statements, as it believes he lacks personal, behavioural and verbal balance, he said.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 07:22 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: After Trump's 'Tuesday 8:00 pm' deadline, Iran threatens 'in kind' retaliation
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Following  US President Donald Trump's Tuesday, 8:00 pm deadline, Iran said it will respond "in kind" to any attack, Al Jazeera reported. "Our armed forces have made it clear that in case Iran's infrastructure is attacked, we would react in kind," Iran's foreign minister Esmail Baghaei said as per Al Jazeera. 

Iran responds to US threats and deadline

"Our armed forces would target any similar infrastructure that is owned or in any way or manner related to the United States or contributes to their act of aggression against Iran," he added. The warning came in response to Trump's threats of military action against Iran if Tehran fails to reach an agreement with Washington to end the conflict and open the strategic Strait of Hormuz. 

Tehran’s mission to the UN  called Trump's open threats to target civilian infrastructure “a direct and public incitement to terrorise civilians and clear evidence of intent to commit war crime.” “The international community and all States have legal obligations to prevent such atrocious acts of war crimes,” the mission said in a post on the social platform X. “They must act now. Tomorrow is too late.” 

Iran’s culture minister dismissed Trump’s latest threats, calling him an “unstable, delusional figure.” “Iranian society generally does not pay attention to his statements, as it believes he lacks personal, behavioural and verbal balance, and constantly shifts between contradictory positions,” Sayed Reza Salihi-Amiri told The Associated Press in an interview on Sunday.

Trump's 'open threat' to Iran

Trump on Sunday appeared to extend the deadline amid mounting pressure on Tehran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!"This came right after he used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to 'make a deal' or to 'open the Strait', noting that Tuesday will be the day when Washington will wrap up all of Iran's energy and civil infrastructure."Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he stated in his post.

Trump had first made the threat to reopen the Strait of Hormuz late last month. He said the country had just 48 hours to open up the critical waterway. He then pushed that deadline back several days before delaying it again to Monday, April 6, at 8 p.m. ET, CNN reported. Earlier, during an interview with Axios, Trump said, "There is a good chance, but if they don't make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there," adding that discussions are ongoing and suggested a deal could still be reached before the deadline.


(With ANI inputs)

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