US-Israel-Iran War: After Ali Larijani, Gholamreza Soleimani's killed, Tehran intensifies attack on Israel, kills 2

Since Iran's prominent figures, Security Chief Ali Larijani, and Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani's deaths, Tehran has vowed to avenge their killings and launched more strikes on central Israel. At least two people were killed in Ramat Gan, and extensive property damage occurred across central parts of the country.

Since Iran's prominent figures, Security Chief Ali Larijani, and Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani's deaths, Tehran has vowed to avenge their killings and launched more strikes on central Israel. At least two people were killed in Ramat Gan, and extensive property damage occurred across central parts of the country.



The devastating attack hit central Israel, leaving a man and a woman dead in Ramat Gan after suffering severe shrapnel injuries. Footage showed a building in ruins and debris-littered streets. A cluster munition was spotted over Tel Aviv, with impacts reported in Petah Tikva, Rosh HaAyin, Kafr Qasim, and Beni Brak, where one person was lightly injured. The attack sent shockwaves through the region, with emergency services rushing to the scene, according to CNN.



Emergency crews described a scene of destruction in Bnei Brak, where an MDA EMT suffered a minor shrapnel injury and was evacuated to the hospital. MDA Director General Eli Bin called it "a difficult, painful scene" with a direct hit on a residential building. Multiple locations in central Israel have been struck by falling debris, Israeli police said, after a new wave of missiles launched from Iran were detected. “Officers from the Tel Aviv district, Border Police fighters and bomb disposal teams are currently dealing with several locations where items of weaponry have fallen within the district,” a police spokesperson said.



Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier said that Tehran’s political system remains strong and that Israel’s killing of Larijani will not set back the country’s government. Also, Iran has executed a man it accused of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. “The death sentence of an Israeli spy, who provided Mossad officers with images and information about sensitive areas in the country, was carried out this morning after going through the legal process and being approved by the Supreme Court,” Tasnim reported as per Al Jazeera.

On the other hand, Israel has struck