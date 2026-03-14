US-Israel-Iran War: 2 Indian LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, cross Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing Middle East conflict

Two Indian-flagged LPG vessels, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are en route to Mundra and Kandla. The government assured citizens that all Indian seafarers are safe.

The Indian government on Saturday confirmed that two Indian-flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are on their way to India, amid concerns over the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Authorities assured that all Indian seafarers in the region remain safe.

LPG Ships Shivalik and Nanda Devi En Route to India

During an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia situation, Rajesh Kumar, Special Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, stated that two vessels — Shivalik and Nanda Devi — safely navigated the Strait of Hormuz early Saturday morning. Together, the ships are transporting around 92,700 metric tons of LPG.

The vessels are expected to reach Indian ports soon, with Shivalik arriving at Mundra on March 16 and Nanda Devi at Kandla on March 17. Kumar noted that there are currently 22 Indian-flagged vessels still in the Persian Gulf region, carrying a total of 611 seafarers, all of whom are reported to be safe.

Government Urges Citizens to Avoid Panic Buying

Officials also advised citizens against panic booking of LPG and hoarding petrol or diesel. They emphasised that fuel supplies remain stable and sufficient across the country. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas highlighted that petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets nationwide and warned against storing fuel in unsafe containers.

Allocation of Commercial LPG Cylinders

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, explained that a structured allocation of LPG for commercial cylinders has been implemented after discussions with state governments. These cylinders are now available to states to prioritise consumer distribution.

She added that distribution has already commenced in about 29 states and Union Territories, reaching consumers efficiently. Online booking for LPG cylinders currently stands at around 84%, with efforts underway to improve it to nearly 100% to ensure smooth access for all households and businesses.

Safe Fuel Operations Amid Global Tensions

The government emphasised that despite tensions in the Persian Gulf, the operations of Indian shipping vessels are secure, and fuel supply chains remain uninterrupted. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safe transit of Indian-flagged ships and maintain uninterrupted energy supplies.

Citizens are encouraged to remain calm, follow official guidance, and avoid panic-driven purchases, as the government reassures that India’s energy and LPG requirements are being met reliably and safely.