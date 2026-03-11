FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

US‑Israel‑Iran War: 140 military members wounded with 8 severely injured in conflict with Tehran, says Pentagon

The Pentagon says around 140 US troops were injured during the first 10 days of the conflict with Iran.

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 08:06 AM IST

US‑Israel‑Iran War: 140 military members wounded with 8 severely injured in conflict with Tehran, says Pentagon
United States Department of Defence has confirmed that nearly 140 American service members have been injured during the first ten days of the ongoing conflict with Iran. The announcement offers the first detailed look at the number of troops hurt in retaliatory attacks launched by Tehran since the fighting began.

According to Sean Parnell, most of the injuries sustained by US personnel have not been serious. In a statement, Parnell said that the majority of affected troops received treatment and were able to quickly return to active duty. Out of the total number injured, 108 service members have already resumed their duties.

However, the Pentagon confirmed that eight US personnel remain in critical condition. These soldiers are currently receiving advanced medical care as military doctors continue to monitor their recovery.

Deaths reported in early attacks

Along with the wounded troops, US officials have also confirmed fatalities linked to the conflict. Earlier in the fighting, Iranian strikes resulted in the deaths of seven American service members stationed in the Gulf region.

Military officials reported that six of the soldiers were killed in attacks in Kuwait, while another service member died following a strike in Saudi Arabia. These attacks were part of Iran’s broader response to the military campaign launched against it by the United States and its allies.

Air campaign and Iranian retaliation

The conflict escalated significantly after US and Israeli forces initiated large-scale air operations targeting Iranian facilities on February 28. The strikes were intended to weaken Tehran’s military capabilities and limit its ability to threaten regional stability.

In response, Iran launched waves of missiles and drone attacks aimed at countries hosting American troops and military bases across West Asia. These strikes targeted installations and strategic sites in multiple Gulf nations where US forces are stationed.

Pentagon says US strikes are intensifying

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said earlier this week that American military operations against Iran are continuing and, in some areas, becoming more aggressive.

At the same time, he noted that the number of drones and missiles launched by Iran has significantly declined in recent days. According to the Pentagon, this drop may indicate that sustained US strikes are gradually reducing Iran’s capacity to carry out large-scale retaliatory attacks.

Despite the decrease in attacks, tensions in the region remain high as both sides continue military operations and prepare for potential further escalation.

