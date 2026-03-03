US-Israel-Iran tensions: Iran vows to attack ships in Strait of Hormuz, threatens global oil supplies

Amid intensifying Middle East hostilities, a senior figure within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has declared the Strait of Hormuz closed, threatening to ignite any vessel attempting passage. The development escalates fears of a global energy shock as the Strait of Hormuz lies between Iran and Oman, is one of the most critical chokepoints in global trade.

Ebrahim Jabari, a senior adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in a stark message said, “The strait is closed. If anyone tries to pass, the heroes of the Revolutionary Guard and the regular navy will set those ships ablaze,” Al Jazeera quoted Jabari on Monday.

Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and, beyond that, the Arabian Sea. Though bordered by Iran and Oman, it is regarded as an international shipping lane. The threat of critical maritime checkpoint comes in retaliation for the Israeli and US bombing campaign that began on Saturday and killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials.

Jabari further issues warnings in a post on the IRGC's Telegram channel, stating, "We will also attack oil pipelines and will not allow a single drop of oil to leave the region. Oil price will reach $200 in the coming days." “The Americans, with debts of thousands of billions of dollars, are dependent on the region’s oil, but they should know that not even a drop of oil will reach them," he added.

Being considered the critical waterway for global oil exports, with major producers like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE relying on it to transport crude oil to Asian markets, any disruption to this corridor could significantly impact global oil prices. Analysts warned that a short-term closure could push prices above $100 a barrel and send European gas prices soaring. India, in particular, relies heavily on Middle East oil imports, accounting for about 55% of its crude imports. A prolonged closure could force India to seek alternative suppliers, potentially driving up costs and impacting the country's economy.