HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Israel-Iran: Israeli defence warns of killing Iran's next Supreme Leader as Tehran begins three-day farewell for Ali Khamenei

After the reported killing of Ali Khamenei, Israel warned that any successor would be a target. As Iran prepares state funeral rites, speculation grows over Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei amid conflicting reports about the Assembly of Experts and rising regional tensions.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 02:52 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran: Israeli defence warns of killing Iran's next Supreme Leader as Tehran begins three-day farewell for Ali Khamenei
Tensions between Israel and Iran escalated further on Wednesday after Israel declared that any successor to Iran’s slain Supreme Leader would be considered a potential assassination target. The statement came even before funeral ceremonies began for Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in joint US-Israeli strikes over the weekend.

Iran has announced a three-day period of national mourning. According to the state news agency IRNA, citizens will be allowed to pay their respects at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque before Khamenei is laid to rest in his hometown of Mashhad. The 86-year-old cleric had led the Islamic Republic for decades and was a central figure in Iran’s political and religious establishment.

Israel’s Stark Warning

Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, issued a blunt warning via social media, stating that any individual chosen to carry forward policies threatening Israel or its allies would face the same fate. He added that Israel’s military had been instructed to prepare for further action as part of “Operation Lion’s Roar,” signalling continued coordination with the United States.

Katz emphasised that Israel would persist in efforts to weaken Iran’s leadership structure and create conditions for change within the country. The remarks reflect a widening confrontation as both nations trade threats amid uncertainty over Tehran’s next move.

Succession Questions and Conflicting Reports

Speculation has intensified over who will replace Khamenei. Israeli media outlets have suggested that his son, Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, may be poised to assume leadership. Senior Israeli officials reportedly believe an announcement from Iran’s Assembly of Experts could come soon.

However, Iranian media have offered conflicting accounts. While some reports indicated a possible meeting of the Assembly of Experts in Qom, others claimed no such gathering occurred. Fars News suggested that voting processes may be taking place remotely through secure channels.

Strikes and Rising Uncertainty

Adding to the tension, reports emerged that Israeli forces targeted a site linked to the Assembly of Experts in Qom. Israeli sources indicated the clerical body was convening to select a new leader, though Iranian outlets denied an in-person session was underway.

As Iran prepares for Khamenei’s funeral, the region faces heightened instability. With leadership in flux and threats mounting, the coming days may prove critical in shaping Iran’s political future and the broader Middle East balance of power.

