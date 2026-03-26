FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

West Bengal Election 2026: With 'Ram Rajya' pitch, Suvendu Adhikari takes aim at Mamata Banerjee, storms her bastion of Bhabanipur

United Spirits bags 3,400 per cent return from RCB sale as Diageo’s investment grows 35x in 18 years

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi, Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf removed from Israel's hit-list on Pakistan's request; Here's why

Khwaab Dekhoon: Arijit Singh croons romantic track, highlights Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s love story

Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda recalls intense bathroom fight with Ranveer Singh: 'I didn't sleep for three nights'

PM Modi to hold key meeting with CMs amid West Asia crisis tomorrow: What's on agenda?

Virat Kohli sends strong IPL 2026 warning with explosive 19-ball 45; Dinesh Karthik makes bold prediction

“Bachpana Shouldn’t Retire”: A National Call to Redefine Aging with Joy, Dignity and Preventive Care

US-Israel-Iran: Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem declares 'no surrender'; warns of 'Greater Israel' threat

India's LPG, petrol supply sufficient for several months, says Petroleum Ministry, urges people not to panic by 'deliberate misinformation'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
United Spirits bags 3,400 per cent return from RCB sale as Diageo’s investment grows 35x in 18 years

United Spirits bags 3,400 per cent return from RCB sale as Diageo’s investment

Khwaab Dekhoon: Arijit Singh croons romantic track, highlights Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s love story

Khwaab Dekhoon: Arijit Singh croons romantic track, highlights

Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda recalls intense bathroom fight with Ranveer Singh: 'I didn't sleep for three nights'

Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda recalls intense bathroom fight

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit cop thriller

Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit

From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves in the World; check full list here

From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves

IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga, poses with Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore | See viral pics

IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Israel-Iran: Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem declares 'no surrender'; warns of 'Greater Israel' threat

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has strongly declared that the Lebanese movement has opted for the "path of confrontation over surrender' in a televised address. Central to Qassem's argument is the alleged existence of a "Greater Israel" expansionist agenda.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 04:16 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

US-Israel-Iran: Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem declares 'no surrender'; warns of 'Greater Israel' threat
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has strongly declared that the Lebanese movement has opted for the "path of confrontation over surrender' in a televised address, also asserteing that its forces are prepared to combat the "US-Israeli project" with a willingness to sacrifice "without limits." Iran's state-owned Press TV reported, the Hezbollah chief framed the current escalation as an existential struggle for Lebanon's territorial integrity and future.

During the statement released on Wednesday, Qassem argued that the nation is currently at a critical crossroads. He suggested that Lebanon faces two stark realities: "either surrender and relinquish land, dignity, sovereignty, and the future of our generations, or engage in inevitable confrontation and resist the occupation to prevent it from achieving its goals." He maintained that the resistance's proactive stance "denied the Israeli enemy the element of surprise" and effectively "nullified all pretexts" for further incursions. The Secretary-General went on to laud the perseverance of his fighters, claiming they "have written the most magnificent epics of heroism, honor, patriotism, and dignity."

As reported by Press TV, Qassem described these combatants as being "ready to sacrifice endlessly," serving as a "shining symbol of nationalism and the beacon of the coming liberation." He also extended this praise to Lebanese civilians who have faced displacement, noting they have "endured as sacrificers and resistors" to ensure an "honorable future for their homeland."

What is 'greater Israel' threat on Lebanon as alleged by Qassem?

Central to Qassem's argument is the alleged existence of a "Greater Israel" expansionist agenda. He warned that this "dangerous US-Israeli project" seeks to extend regional control "from the Euphrates to the Nile, including Lebanon." According to the Hezbollah leader, the aggression against Lebanese soil has been continuous since late 2024, with the "Israeli enemy" repeatedly breaching previous "ceasefire agreements."

To counter this perceived threat, the Hezbollah chief issued an urgent "call for national unity" under the singular objective of "stopping the aggression to liberate the land and its people." Press TV noted his insistence that internal political disputes should be sidelined, as "national unity frustrates our enemy from occupying our country" and provides the necessary "solidarity and cooperation" required for future reconstruction efforts. Addressing domestic policy, Qassem urged the Lebanese government to rescind measures that "criminalize resistance."He cautioned that demands for the "exclusivity of weapons" while the nation remains under threat would only facilitate "Lebanon's demise" and the expansion of the "Greater Israel" plan.

Consequently, he "firmly rejected any negotiations" while active conflict persists, stating that "negotiating with the Israeli enemy under fire constitutes forced surrender." Further detailing the regional dimension, Press TV highlighted Qassem's remarks regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran's current standoff with Western and Israeli forces. He described Iran's resilience as "a lesson for reflection," asserting that any "victory against America and Israel brings good to all."

This regional synergy, he argued, reinforces the "defensive battle for Lebanon," which he views as a "national responsibility for everyone." The speech comes as Hezbollah has reportedly "intensified its operations" following the outbreak of wider hostilities on February 28. By targeting military installations in "northern Israel, including Haifa, Nahariya, and Kiryat Shmona," the movement claims to have successfully "tied down significant Israeli ground forces," creating a strategic challenge for the Israeli "home front" while the conflict continues to evolve.

(ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
United Spirits bags 3,400 per cent return from RCB sale as Diageo’s investment grows 35x in 18 years
United Spirits bags 3,400 per cent return from RCB sale as Diageo’s investment
Iran FM Abbas Araghchi, Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf removed from Israel's hit-list on Pakistan's request; Here's why
Iran FM Araghchi, Speaker Ghalibaf removed from Israel's hit-list on Pak request
Khwaab Dekhoon: Arijit Singh croons romantic track, highlights Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s love story
Khwaab Dekhoon: Arijit Singh croons romantic track, highlights
Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda recalls intense bathroom fight with Ranveer Singh: 'I didn't sleep for three nights'
Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda recalls intense bathroom fight
PM Modi to hold key meeting with CMs amid West Asia crisis tomorrow: What's on agenda?
PM Modi to hold key meeting with CMs amid West Asia crisis: What's on agenda?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit cop thriller
Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit
From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves in the World; check full list here
From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves
IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga, poses with Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore | See viral pics
IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga
Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore, records broken by Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster
Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore
From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series, audio thrillers to binge this weekend
From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement