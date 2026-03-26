US-Israel-Iran: Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem declares 'no surrender'; warns of 'Greater Israel' threat

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has strongly declared that the Lebanese movement has opted for the "path of confrontation over surrender' in a televised address. Central to Qassem's argument is the alleged existence of a "Greater Israel" expansionist agenda.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has strongly declared that the Lebanese movement has opted for the "path of confrontation over surrender' in a televised address, also asserteing that its forces are prepared to combat the "US-Israeli project" with a willingness to sacrifice "without limits." Iran's state-owned Press TV reported, the Hezbollah chief framed the current escalation as an existential struggle for Lebanon's territorial integrity and future.

During the statement released on Wednesday, Qassem argued that the nation is currently at a critical crossroads. He suggested that Lebanon faces two stark realities: "either surrender and relinquish land, dignity, sovereignty, and the future of our generations, or engage in inevitable confrontation and resist the occupation to prevent it from achieving its goals." He maintained that the resistance's proactive stance "denied the Israeli enemy the element of surprise" and effectively "nullified all pretexts" for further incursions. The Secretary-General went on to laud the perseverance of his fighters, claiming they "have written the most magnificent epics of heroism, honor, patriotism, and dignity."

As reported by Press TV, Qassem described these combatants as being "ready to sacrifice endlessly," serving as a "shining symbol of nationalism and the beacon of the coming liberation." He also extended this praise to Lebanese civilians who have faced displacement, noting they have "endured as sacrificers and resistors" to ensure an "honorable future for their homeland."

What is 'greater Israel' threat on Lebanon as alleged by Qassem?

Central to Qassem's argument is the alleged existence of a "Greater Israel" expansionist agenda. He warned that this "dangerous US-Israeli project" seeks to extend regional control "from the Euphrates to the Nile, including Lebanon." According to the Hezbollah leader, the aggression against Lebanese soil has been continuous since late 2024, with the "Israeli enemy" repeatedly breaching previous "ceasefire agreements."

To counter this perceived threat, the Hezbollah chief issued an urgent "call for national unity" under the singular objective of "stopping the aggression to liberate the land and its people." Press TV noted his insistence that internal political disputes should be sidelined, as "national unity frustrates our enemy from occupying our country" and provides the necessary "solidarity and cooperation" required for future reconstruction efforts. Addressing domestic policy, Qassem urged the Lebanese government to rescind measures that "criminalize resistance."He cautioned that demands for the "exclusivity of weapons" while the nation remains under threat would only facilitate "Lebanon's demise" and the expansion of the "Greater Israel" plan.

Consequently, he "firmly rejected any negotiations" while active conflict persists, stating that "negotiating with the Israeli enemy under fire constitutes forced surrender." Further detailing the regional dimension, Press TV highlighted Qassem's remarks regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran's current standoff with Western and Israeli forces. He described Iran's resilience as "a lesson for reflection," asserting that any "victory against America and Israel brings good to all."

This regional synergy, he argued, reinforces the "defensive battle for Lebanon," which he views as a "national responsibility for everyone." The speech comes as Hezbollah has reportedly "intensified its operations" following the outbreak of wider hostilities on February 28. By targeting military installations in "northern Israel, including Haifa, Nahariya, and Kiryat Shmona," the movement claims to have successfully "tied down significant Israeli ground forces," creating a strategic challenge for the Israeli "home front" while the conflict continues to evolve.

(ANI inputs)