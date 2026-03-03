FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US-Israel-Iran conflict: Trump warns 'big wave' of attack; Know death toll, damages in strikes and retaliation across regions so far

Amid escalating tensions across the Middle East, US President Donald Trump vowed a 'big wave' of attack on Iran while projecting that the operation could take four to five weeks, but has “the capability to go far longer than that." The President said,  “I don’t want to see it go on too long. I always thought it would be four weeks. And we’re a little ahead of schedule," as quoted by CNN. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 03, 2026, 01:06 PM IST

Amid escalating tensions across the Middle East, US President Donald Trump vowed a 'big wave' of attack on Iran while projecting that the operation could take four to five weeks, but has “the capability to go far longer than that." The President said,  “I don’t want to see it go on too long. I always thought it would be four weeks. And we’re a little ahead of schedule," as quoted by CNN. 

Trump eyes 'big wave' of attack on Iran

Trump warned that "it’s about to get even less safe," as the US haven't started hitting hard, warning that "the big one is coming soon.” Highlighting the Iranian nuclear threat as a longstanding regional concern, Trump said “the biggest surprise” has been Iran’s attacks against Arab countries in the region: Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Regarding Iran's succession, Trump expressed uncertainty about the country's future leadership, saying they don't know who will lead Iran or if they'll choose someone capable.

Further, Trump had outlined four objectives for the US military operation against Iran: destroying Iran's missile capabilities, annihilating its navy (with 10 ships already sunk), ending its nuclear ambitions, and preventing it from arming terrorists. He stated these objectives are clear and the operation is progressing as planned, telling reporters and guests during a Medal of Honour ceremony. In an official letter to Congress about the U.S. strikes against Iran, Trump justified military action, citing protection of US interests, ensuring the free flow of maritime commerce via the Strait of Hormuz, and collective self-defence of regional allies like Israel.

US-Israel war with Iran: Strikes and retaliation attacks

The US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran starting on Feb 28, 2026, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" by the Trump Administration and "Operation Lion Roar" by Israel, targeting several locations, including the home of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A girls' school in Minab, Hormozgan province, was also hit, resulting in 148 student deaths. Over 200 Iranian casualties have been reported, with strikes continuing on March 2, 2026, in Sanandaj, western Iran, killing three. In retaliation, Iran struck US military bases in the Middle East, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Salem base in Kuwait, and Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE. Iran also targeted Tel Aviv, injuring several and killing one. The conflict escalated with Iran targeting the UAE and other Gulf countries, and Israel striking Beirut, killing 31 and wounding 149.

US-Israel-Iran war: Death toll 


According to Al Jazeera reports (Monday 13:00GMT), at least 555 people have been killed across Iran in joint US-Israeli attacks on 131 counties so far, the Red Crescent says.
 

  •  Iran: 555 killed, hundreds injured
  •  Israel: 10 killed, hundreds injured
  •  UAE: 3 killed, 58 injured
  •  Bahrain: 1 killed, 4 injured
  •  Iraq: 2 killed, 5 injured
  •  Kuwait: 1 killed, 32 injured
  •  Lebanon: 31 killed, 149 injured
  •  US service members: 4 killed​
