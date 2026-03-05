US-Israel-Iran conflict: Trump rates war effort against Iran 15 out of 10, says 'We're going to...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 05, 2026, 08:30 AM IST

Trump rates Iran war effort 15 on 10 

Speaking during a roundtable at the White House on Wednesday (local time), Trump said, "We're doing very well on the war front, to put it mildly. I would say -- somebody said on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said about a 15."The President asserted that Washington was in a "very strong position" in the conflict with Iran. He declared that US operations had significantly weakened Iran's military capabilities."We're going to continue to do well. We have the greatest military in the world by far, and that was a tremendous threat to us for many years. Forty-seven years they've been killing our people and killing people all over the world, and we have great support," he said.

Trump reiterated his long-standing criticism of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal done during Barack Obama, which he labelled "one of the worst deals ever made", and said terminating it during his previous term prevented Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon."I think if we didn't do it first, they would have done it to Israel and give us a shot if that was possible. If we didn't terminate one of the worst deals ever made, the Obama nuclear deal - I call it the Obama nuclear deal - where he gave everything to Iran, including a nuclear weapon - it was a road to a nuclear weapon - bad things would have happened four years ago. 'Cos they would have had a weapon four years ago if I didn't terminate that deal," he added. "So, we're in a very strong position now and their (Iran's) leadership is just rapidly going. Everybody who seems to want to be a leader ends up dead. It's an amazing thing that's taking place before your eyes because for 47 years we were pushed around and we shouldn't have been," he further added.


Arguing that pre-emptive action was necessary, Trump stated, "I think if we didn't do it first, they would have done it to Israel and give us a shot if that was possible." He claimed that recent operations had rapidly degraded Iran's military capabilities."Their [Iran's] missiles are being wiped out rapidly. Their launchers are being wiped out. They're attacking their neighbours, they're attacking - in some cases, their allies, or not so long ago allies," he added.

Trump also pointed to the impact of past actions, pointing to the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and what he described as "complete obliteration of their nuclear potential" by US B-2 bombers, saying, "When crazy people have nuclear weapons, bad things happen.""We're in a very strong position now and their leadership is just rapidly going. Everybody who seems to want to be a leader ends up dead," Trump added.

Trump credited the rebuilding of the US military during his first term for enabling current operations and said, "We're using it a little bit more than I thought we would have to."The President's remarks come as the US-Israel-led conflict with Iran has drawn widespread global tension.

US-Israel war with Iran

His comments came amid escalating tensions following the February 28 US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures. The US and Israel, in coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeted military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. In response, Iran also retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.

