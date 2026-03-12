US-Israel-Iran conflict: Trump claims Iran's Air Force, Navy are 'gone'; urges oil companies to use Strait of Hormuz

Trump also asserted that oil companies should use the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed due to the ongoing conflict backed by the US between Iran and Israel.

US President Trump on Wednesday (local time) claimed that military operations over the past 11 days had severely weakened Iran's military capabilities, "virtually destroyed" key elements of the country's defence infrastructure.

Trump claims Iran's defence 'virtually destroyed'

"Over the past 11 days, our military has virtually destroyed Iran. Tough country," Trump said while addressing a gathering here. Describing the Persian Gulf country as "tough", he asserted that its core military systems had been "virtually destroyed".The US president claimed Iran's defence network had been neutralised within hours of the operation beginning."Their air force is gone. That took the better part of about three hours. They no longer have radar. They don't have anti-aircraft equipment. They don't have anything. Their missiles are down by 90 per cent. Their drones are down by 85 per cent. We're blowing up the factories where they're made, left and right," he said.

Trump also linked the current military campaign to previous US operations against militant leaders, including the killing of Soleimani and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during his presidency."Nobody has ever seen anything like what you're witnessing now. That can include the original killing of Soleimani and al-Baghdadi, two of the worst killers in the world that I took out, as well as Operation Midnight Hammer, where we totally obliterated Iran's nuclear potential," he said, adding that earlier actions also included Operation Midnight Hammer, which he said had targeted Iran's nuclear capabilities. "They don't have nuclear potential," Trump said, referring to the operation.

According to Trump, the renewed military action was aimed at preventing Iran from rebuilding its military capabilities after earlier strikes. "After Midnight Hammer, we left. We figured that'll be the end of them for a while. But they started again. That's why we got to finish it," he said. Trump added, "We don't want to go back every two years".

Trump calls on oil companies to brave Strait of Hormuz tensions

Trump also asserted that oil companies should use the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed due to the ongoing conflict backed by the US between Iran and Israel. He said that Iran was paying a big price for inflicting 47 years' worth of damage to the world."We have hit them harder than virtually any country in history has been hit, and we're not finished yet. They've inflicted 47 years' worth of damage to the world, and now they're paying a big price," he said.

Trump said that none of the countries has seen an operation like the one the US is doing in Iran."I just spoke with the leaders of various countries, and they said they've never seen anything like it. I built it during my first term, and I didn't realise I was going to use it this much, but we have the greatest military in the world by far -- nobody close. I think oil companies should use the Strait of Hormuz. We took out just about all of their mine ships in one night... just about all of their navy is gone. We're doing something that nobody ever thought was possible to do. Our military is the best, it's the most powerful in the world, and they're hitting them very hard. This is 47 years of abuse -- and killing lots of people," he said.

Meanwhile, Iran's senior military spokesperson said that it will strike back if its ports are hit, and this comes a short while after the UN military issued a warning telling civilians in Iran to "immediately" avoid all port facilities along the Strait of Hormuz where Iranian naval forces are operating, as per Al Jazeera.The spokesperson said that ports in the region will become "legitimate targets" if Iranian ports are attacked, Al Jazeera reported.

