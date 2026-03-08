US-Israel-Iran Conflict: Pakistan driver killed in Dubai’s Al Basha after debris from an aerial interception fell onto his vehicle

One Pakistani driver killed after debris from an aerial interception fell onto a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, as confirmed by Dubai

One Pakistani driver killed after debris from an aerial interception fell onto a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, as confirmed by Dubai Media Office. The identity of the driver is not yet revealed. This takes the total toll in the UAE amid Iranian attacks to four, two Pakistanis, one Nepalese and one Bangladeshi national.

This comes amid the Iran and US-Israel conflict enters day 8, escalating tensions in the middle east. Iran launched a fresh wave on attack on UAE, and other middle east nations, and in retaliation, the UAE air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 15 ballistic missiles and 119 drones.

The UAE ministry of defence confirmed that their air defences detected 16 ballistic missiles on March 7, out of which 15 were destroyed, while one missile fell into the sea. Authorities also detected 121 drones, of which 119 were intercepted, while two fell within the UAE’s territory.

The authorities had also confirmed a separate minor incident on the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina, with no injuries reported.

Iran President apologises neighbours in Gulf

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has apologised to the neighbouring countries for attacks launched during its war with Israel and the United States. However, he asserted that Tehran will not strike "unless they attack first".

He said, “I must apologise on my own behalf and on behalf of Iran to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran. The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries," Pezeshkian said during an address broadcast by Iranian state TV.

He also gave ultimatum that Iran will not surrender, and said, “The enemies must take their wish for the surrender of the Iranian people to their graves.”