US-Israel-Iran conflict: Israeli F-35 downs Iranian jet, hits Lebanon; death toll surpasses 800

The conflict in the Middle East is now on Day 5 following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. Israeli forces have expanded their attack on Iran, claiming that its fighter jets shot down an Iranian jet over Tehran. However, there is no confirmation from Tehran yet, according to Al Jazeera.

Israel attacked Lebanon on Wednesday, claiming at least 12 people, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. They include six people killed in a strike that hit a residential building in Baalbek, and six in attacks in the Aramoun and Saadiyat areas south of Beirut. Twenty-three others have been injured in the string of attacks, and two others are missing, according to Al Jazeera reports. The attack on a hotel in Beirut’s Hazmiyeh suburb, and other Beirut suburbs, suggests Israeli operations are expanding beyond the group’s traditional base.