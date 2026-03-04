US-Israel-Iran conflict: Iran's defenses 'severely degraded' says US military; Israel broadens strikes

The US and Israel have been conducting joint strikes against Iranian military targets, including command centres, air defence systems, and drone launch sites. In the latest development, the US military claimed that they have significantly weakened Iran's defences. In a post on X, U.S. CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said Iran has launched over 500 ballistic missiles and over 2,000 drones in retaliatory attacks so far, and the US has struck nearly 2,000 targets in Iran and destroyed 17 Iranian ships, as reported by Reuters.

The US military said Tuesday there is not a single Iranian ship underway in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz or Gulf of Oman."We have severely degraded Iran's air defences and destroyed hundreds of Iran's ballistic missiles, launchers and drones. In simple terms, we're focused on shooting all the things that can shoot at us," Cooper said.