US-Israel attack Iran: Ali Larijani may take command if Supreme Leader Ali Khamani is assassinated

Tensions rise between Iran, Israel and the US after reports of a coordinated attack on Iranian targets. Iran has responded with increased military preparedness, with Ali Larijani tasked by Khamenei to oversee security and wartime planning.

Tensions in the Middle East have surged following coordinated strikes by Israel and the United States on targets in Iran. Israel reportedly targeted Tehran and 30 other significant sites across the country. This development has prompted swift defensive and political responses from Tehran’s leadership.

The Trump administration had previously indicated a potential for military action regarding Iran’s nuclear activities and regional involvement. Iranian officials have now stated that the country is ready for escalation.

Khamenei Entrusts Security to Ali Larijani

In the wake of heightened hostilities, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has reportedly tasked senior official Ali Larijani with overseeing wartime contingency planning and safeguarding Iran’s political structure.

Ali Larijani, 67, heads the Supreme National Security Council, the body responsible for coordinating Iran’s defence and foreign policy strategies. A founding member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), he has held several influential roles, including parliamentary speaker and senior advisor to the Supreme Leader.

His portfolio now reportedly includes preparing for further air strikes, internal security challenges and potential leadership threats.

Rising Influence in Tehran

Larijani’s authority has expanded significantly in recent months, with observers noting that his influence now rivals or exceeds that of President Masoud Pezeshkian. He has overseen sensitive nuclear negotiations and coordinated responses to domestic unrest.

Reports suggest that foreign diplomatic engagement increasingly flows through Larijani’s office, underscoring his central role in shaping Iran’s response to external pressure.

Succession and Strategic Readiness

In contingency planning scenarios, Ali Larijani is believed to rank high in the leadership succession structure, followed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and former President Hassan Rouhani.

Regional analysts warn that continued confrontation between Tehran, Washington and Tel Aviv risks spiralling into a broader conflict unless urgent diplomatic engagement prevails.