Good news for travellers, US is offering 'visa-free' stay up to 90 days under visa waiver program 2025, check eligible countries, here's how to apply

You can visit the United States for up to 90 days without a visa . Yes, you heard it right! The United States has a special 'Visa Waiver Program (VWP), but here's a catch, only the participating countries have access to this special program. The program include, less paperwork, less approvals and quick travel, a very rare happening. Like, travelling to US, usually involves long queues for visa approvals, long waiting lists and lots and lots of paperwork. Moreover, the US administration under President Donald Trump have introduced strict visa rules and regulation. But this government policy makes it all easy skipping the full visa process. The real question: is India on the list of participating countries? Let's find out.

What countries have access to this?

Unfortunately, a big no. India is not on the list. As of 2025, only 43 countries have access to this Visa waiver Program, where US permits the citizens to visit for up to 90 days without a visa, ideal for tourism, business meetings, and more. However, it is strictly prohibited to work or study during visit on this program. The countries like United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Qatar, Chile, Brunei are on the list. A big change has been done, where in Qatar has been added in 2024, and Romania have been added in 2025, while Bulgaria have been dropped

How to Apply?

So, you don' have to apply for visa, instead just apply for ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) online before flying. ESTA is not a visa, it’s a quick pre-approval system, which costs around $21 per application. Without ESTA, you won’t even be allowed to board your US-bound flight.

There is also an eligibility criteria, which travellers have to adhere to. The citizen should be of the participating country, with valid e-passport, an approved ESTA application and a round-trip or onward ticket. There should be no previous visa overstays or any immigration violations. Moreover, the passport should be valid for next 6 months beyond the intended stay. Just to remind you once again, the stay should be only up to 90 days.

