Good news for travellers, US is offering 'visa-free' stay up to 90 days under visa waiver program 2025, check eligible countries, here's how to apply

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Price of Peace: Putin's plan to carve up Ukraine

From IU to Park Hyung-sik, Bae Suzy: 6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs

Nakuul Mehta, Jankee blessed with a baby girl, drop cutest pictures from hospital: 'Your task is not to...'

Bhau gang takes responsibility of firing bullets at Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence due to..., its leader is...

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Children broke an unusual 'Cycle Dahi Handi' to celebrate the festival - VIRAL

From What's Wrong with Secretary Kim to Marry My Husband: 6 best K-dramas of Park Min-young you must watch

Elvish Yadav’s father issues FIRST statement on YouTuber’s Gurugram house attack: ‘25-30 rounds were fired…’

Ram Gopal Varma lashes out at dog lovers opposing Supreme Court’s decision: 'Mean people killing...'

Blood Moon to light up the sky in 2025: All you need to know about Lunar Eclipse, visibility in India

Dewald Brevis shatters Virat Kohli's major T20I record, becomes first-ever batter in the world to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Price of Peace: Putin's plan to carve up Ukraine

The Price of Peace: Putin's Plan to Carve Up Ukraine

From IU to Park Hyung-sik, Bae Suzy: 6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs

6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs

Nakuul Mehta, Jankee blessed with a baby girl, drop cutest pictures from hospital: 'Your task is not to...'

Nakuul Mehta, Jankee blessed with baby girl, drop cutest pictures from hospital

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeWorld

WORLD

Good news for travellers, US is offering 'visa-free' stay up to 90 days under visa waiver program 2025, check eligible countries, here's how to apply

You can visit the United States for up to 90 days without a visa. Yes, you heard it right! The United States has a special 'Visa Waiver Program (VWP), but here's a catch, only the participating countries have access to this special program. How to apply for this special program?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 11:23 AM IST

Good news for travellers, US is offering 'visa-free' stay up to 90 days under visa waiver program 2025, check eligible countries, here's how to apply

TRENDING NOW

You can visit the United States for up to 90 days without a visa. Yes, you heard it right! The United States has a special 'Visa Waiver Program (VWP), but here's a catch, only the participating countries have access to this special program. The program include, less paperwork, less approvals and quick travel, a very rare happening. Like, travelling to US, usually involves long queues for visa approvals, long waiting lists and lots and lots of paperwork. Moreover, the US administration under President Donald Trump have introduced strict visa rules and regulation. But this government policy makes it all easy skipping the full visa process. The real question: is India on the list of participating countries? Let's find out. 

What countries have access to this?

Unfortunately, a big no. India is not on the list. As of 2025, only 43 countries have access to this Visa waiver Program, where US permits the citizens to visit for up to 90 days without a visa, ideal for tourism, business meetings, and more. However, it is strictly prohibited to work or study during visit on this program. The countries like  United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Qatar, Chile, Brunei are on the list. A big change has been done, where in Qatar has been added in 2024, and Romania have been added in 2025, while Bulgaria have been dropped

How to Apply?

So, you don' have to apply for visa, instead just apply for ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) online before flying. ESTA is not a visa, it’s a quick pre-approval system, which costs around $21 per application. Without ESTA, you won’t even be allowed to board your US-bound flight.

There is also an eligibility criteria, which travellers have to adhere to. The citizen should be of the participating country, with valid e-passport, an approved ESTA application and a round-trip or onward ticket. There should be no previous visa overstays or any immigration violations. Moreover, the passport should be valid for next 6 months beyond the intended stay. Just to remind you once again, the stay should be only up to 90 days. 

ALSO READ: Amid spike in US visa rejections for Indians, Delhi man gets B1 visa approved in less than 60 seconds due to..

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hailey Bieber shares her daily routine for dewy, glazed doughnut skin
Hailey Bieber shares her daily routine for dewy, glazed doughnut skin
'Don't talk about...': Irfan Pathan makes shocking claim on his historic hat-trick vs Pakistan
Irfan Pathan makes shocking claim on his historic hat-trick vs Pakistan
Yasmin Karachiwala reveals postpartum secret behind Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt’s fitness, says, ‘They are very…’
Yasmin Karachiwala reveals Deepika & Alia’s post-delivery fitness routine
Ram Gopal Varma lashes out at dog lovers opposing Supreme Court’s decision: 'Mean people killing...'
Ram Gopal Varma lashes out at dog lovers opposing Supreme Court’s decision
Shwetha Menon, Kukku Parameswaran script history, become first women to lead Malayalam actors’ body AMMA
Shwetha Menon, Kukku Parameswaran script history, become first women to lead Mal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE