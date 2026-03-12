FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US-Iran War: What happened to Mojtaba Khamenei when missiles hit his residence? Details here

Since Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing in a joint strike by the US and Israel, his son and Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public nor heard. If reports are to be believed, Mojtaba Khamenei has suffered major injuries in an assassination attempt on the first day of bombardment campaign.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 08:59 AM IST

US-Iran War: What happened to Mojtaba Khamenei when missiles hit his residence? Details here
Since Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing in a joint strike by the US and Israel, his son and Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public nor heard. If reports are to be believed, Mojtaba Khamenei has suffered major injuries in an assassination attempt on the first day of bombardment campaign.

 
Since his announcement as Iran's Supreme leader, Iranian state media has been using his archival footage and AI-generated images as his face has been bruised. According to souce close to CNN, Mojtaba Khamenei received a bruise around his left eye and suffered minor lacerations to his face.
