US-Iran War: What happened to Mojtaba Khamenei when missiles hit his residence? Details here

Since Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing in a joint strike by the US and Israel, his son and Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public nor heard. If reports are to be believed, Mojtaba Khamenei has suffered major injuries in an assassination attempt on the first day of bombardment campaign.
