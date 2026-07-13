US-Iran war: Trump says Strait of Hormuz is open, slams Iranian leadership

In an interview with the NBC, Trump spoke of a collapse of recent diplomatic engagements with Iran, stating that a tentative deal had been shattered by Iranian military strikes against commercial vessels navigating the strait.

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the Strait of Hormuz is open to commercial shipping, rejecting Iranian claims of control over the waterway. The comment comes as the US and Iran continue to trade attacks after a period of relative calm. In an interview with the NBC, Trump spoke of a collapse of recent diplomatic engagements with Iran, stating that a tentative deal had been shattered by Iranian military strikes against commercial vessels navigating the strait.

Trump talked about a near-miss in talks that he said took place on Saturday, where he claimed Iranian negotiators had agreed to key concessions, including a total cessation of nuclear and military posturing. "We had meetings with them. They agreed to a deal yesterday. A perfect deal for us. No nuclear, no this, no that, no nothing. They gave up everything, and then after that, they left the room and then within an hour they launched a drone at a ship," Trump said. The US president slammed the Iranian leadership, saying they are "very, very evil and sick people."

Trump also confirmed that the US had responded to renewed Iranian strikes with strong military force. "We bombed the hell out of them last night," he said. Trump's remarks come as the US Central Command dismissed Iranian authority over the Hormuz and stated that the critical chokepoint remains open despite the Iranian military's declaration of its closure. "Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. It remains an international waterway. U.S. forces are positioned and prepared to keep it that way," the CENTCOM said in a social media post.

Iran's leader vows revenge

Meanwhile, Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has vowed to avenge the killing of his father and former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was laid to rest in Iran's Mashhad city on Thursday night. Ali Khamenei and several of his family members were killed in a US-Israeli joint airstrike at the outset of the war on February 28.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).