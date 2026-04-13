US-Iran war to resume soon? Trump's planned Hormuz Strait blockade begins as Iran vows to fight back

Iran has responded fiercely to Trump's announcement, with its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warning that any foreign military presence near the Hormuz Strait would be treated a violation of the ongoing ceasefire.

The US military has said that a planned blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would begin on Monday evening (India time) and target all vessels trying to enter or exit Iranian ports. In a statement, the US Central Command (also called Centcom) stated that the move would be "enforced impartially against vessels of all nations" using Iranian ports and coastal areas. The statement added that humanitarian shipments carrying food, medical supplies, and other essential goods will be allowed transit, subject to inspection.

In a post on social media, US President Donald Trump said any vessel paying what he described as "illegal tolls" to Iran would face consequences. Trump said he had instructed the American Navy "to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran". He added: "Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!" Trump also announced that US forces would begin clearing naval mines deployed by Iran in the strait -- a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments which has remained largely blocked amid the war.

Iran hits back

Iran has responded fiercely to Trump's announcement, with its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warning that any foreign military presence near the Hormuz Strait would be treated a violation of the ongoing ceasefire. Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who had led peace talks with the US over the weekend, said Tehran would not be pressured into concessions. "If you fight, we will fight, and if you come forward with logic, we will deal with logic," he said in a social media post. Ghalibaf also warned of the economic impact of the US move, saying it would drive up fuel prices, including in America.

Failed peace talks

Tensions between the US and Iran remain flared up after peace talks held in the Pakistani capital failed to reach a breakthrough. The United States and Iran held 21 hours of face-to-face negotiations in Islamabad -- the first meeting at such a high level in nearly five decades since the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The US delegation was led by Vice-President JD Vance, who said the collapse of the talks was "bad news for Iran much more than" it was bad news for America.

The Iran war

The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli joint airstrikes on Tehran that killed former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top political and military figures. Iran retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets in countries across the Middle East. The conflict, which began in late-February, has sent global energy prices soaring and brought shock to share markets around the world.