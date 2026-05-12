US-Iran War to enter new phase? Tehran remains defiant, says, ready for every situation

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a resumption of military strikes against Iran due to frustration with stalled negotiations. Iran, on the other hand, says it is prepared to deal with every scenario.

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a resumption of military strikes against Iran due to frustration with stalled negotiations. Iran, on the other hand, says it is prepared to deal with every scenario.

US-Iran War to enter new phase?

According to reports, Pentagon officials are advocating targeted military strikes to pressure Iran, while others in the administration want to give diplomacy more time. Trump, who had called Iran’s proposal “a piece of garbage” and “unacceptable,” saying Iran is “on life support”, met with his national security team on Monday to discuss options. However, no major decision is expected before his trip to China on Tuesday, according to CNN reports.

Besides, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaiel Baghaei said the country is focused on ending the war; however, he reminded that the aggression was started by the United States. He said Iran’s goal is to halt hostilities by mutually agreeing to stop violating each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, based on international law and the UN Charter. Tehran was ready to put these principles into a written MOU, with details to be discussed within 30 days, extendable if needed, he told India Today.

On reports of new capabilities like dolphin submarines, Baghaei said Iran has “many surprises” and capacities it will use when needed, and that the US should reconsider its sources of information. If the US plans a ground invasion, Baghaei said Iran’s armed forces are prepared for every scenario, and any attempt to enter Iranian territory would be regretted.

US-Iran war: What we know so far