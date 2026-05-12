FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Your face is so negative': Rubina Dilaik recalls director’s shocking remark on her looks

'Your face is so negative': Rubina Dilaik recalls director’s shocking remark

Suvendu govt appoints Bengal's top election officer as chief secretary; TMC calls move 'outrageous'

Suvendu govt appoints Bengal's top poll officer as chief secretary

After PM Modi’s appeals, I&B Ministry clarifies reason behind his message, emphasises on ‘collective participation’

After PM Modi’s appeals, I&B Ministry gives reason behind his message

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Iran War to enter new phase? Tehran remains defiant, says, ready for every situation

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a resumption of military strikes against Iran due to frustration with stalled negotiations. Iran, on the other hand, says it is prepared to deal with every scenario. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 12, 2026, 08:54 AM IST

US-Iran War to enter new phase? Tehran remains defiant, says, ready for every situation
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a resumption of military strikes against Iran due to frustration with stalled negotiations. Iran, on the other hand, says it is prepared to deal with every scenario. 

US-Iran War to enter new phase? 

According to reports, Pentagon officials are advocating targeted military strikes to pressure Iran, while others in the administration want to give diplomacy more time. Trump, who had called Iran’s proposal “a piece of garbage” and “unacceptable,” saying Iran is “on life support”, met with his national security team on Monday to discuss options. However, no major decision is expected before his trip to China on Tuesday, according to CNN reports.

Besides, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaiel Baghaei said the country is focused on ending the war; however, he reminded that the aggression was started by the United States. He said Iran’s goal is to halt hostilities by mutually agreeing to stop violating each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, based on international law and the UN Charter. Tehran was ready to put these principles into a written MOU, with details to be discussed within 30 days, extendable if needed, he told India Today. 

On reports of new capabilities like dolphin submarines,  Baghaei said Iran has “many surprises” and capacities it will use when needed, and that the US should reconsider its sources of information. If the US plans a ground invasion, Baghaei said Iran’s armed forces are prepared for every scenario, and any attempt to enter Iranian territory would be regretted.

US-Iran war: What we know so far

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Iran War to enter new phase? Tehran remains defiant, says, ready for every situation
US-Iran War to enter new phase? Tehran remains defiant, says, ready for every si
Vande Mataram vs Tamil Anthem row deepens, TVK opposes national song first, details here
Vande Mataram vs Tamil Anthem row deepens, TVK opposes national song first, deta
Sunil Pal says he was targeted on Kapil Sharma’s show, claims Samay Raina was highlighted while his jokes were cut
Sunil Pal says he was targeted on Kapil Sharma’s show
Gold, silver prices today, May 12, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, May 12, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Trump says ceasefire deal on ‘life support’ after rejecting Iran’s ‘totally unacceptable’ peace proposal, here's all you need to know
Trump says ceasefire deal on ‘life support’ after rejecting Iran’s peace proposa
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement