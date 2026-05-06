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US-Iran war to end? Washington, Tehran edging toward memorandum to cease conflict, says Pakistani source

The proposed memorandum would serve as a framework to end fighting and set the stage for deeper nuclear negotiations.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 06, 2026, 04:48 PM IST

US-Iran war to end? Washington, Tehran edging toward memorandum to cease conflict, says Pakistani source
Image source: ANI
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The United States and Iran are nearing a one-page memorandum to end their ongoing conflict, as mediation has pushed both sides closer to a breakthrough.  

A Pakistani source involved in the negotiations confirmed that discussions have reached the final stage. "We'll close this very soon. We are getting close," the source said, highlighting growing progress toward a deal.

US eyes framework to stop conflict with Iran

In a separate development, Axios, quoting US officials, said the White House believes an agreement is within reach. The proposed memorandum would serve as a framework to end fighting and set the stage for deeper nuclear negotiations.  

The report said Washington expects Tehran’s replies on key issues in the next 48 hours. Though nothing has been finalized yet, officials believe this is the closest the two sides have been to an agreement since the war started.  

The draft deal is likely to have Iran temporarily pause nuclear enrichment, with the US considering sanctions relief and unfreezing billions in Iranian assets. Both countries may also agree to relax restrictions on movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global energy shipments.

Deal to serve as initial framework for broader talks

The proposed deal would act as a starting framework, leading to further talks on tougher issues like long-term nuclear caps, verification systems, and wider regional security matters.

But, officials have warned that key details are yet to be settled, and no formal agreement has been signed so far.

This comes as the ongoing tensions in the Gulf region, with shipping routes disrupted and a fragile ceasefire holding between Iran, the US, and Israel.

If signed, the one-page memo would be the biggest diplomatic breakthrough in the conflict yet, and could pave the way for a wider, more durable peace deal.

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