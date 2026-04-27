US-Iran war to end? Tehran sends 'new proposal' to US via Pakistan to reopen Strait of Hormuz, check details

The framework sent through Pakistani intermediaries sets a sequence, resolve the Strait of Hormuz dispute and lift the US blockade before anything else.

Amid the ongoing negotiations Tehran has used Pakistani channels to deliver a new proposal to Washington. The plan focuses first on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the West Asia conflict, pushing disputed nuclear talks to a later phase, according to a report by US outlet Axios.

The outreach comes as diplomacy remains frozen. US President Donald Trump said Iran could “call” Washington if it wished to negotiate, but stressed that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons. Progress appeared to stall after Washington cancelled a planned Islamabad trip by envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, a move seen as a rebuke of Tehran’s prior offer.

US demands on enrichment remain

Washington wants Iran to halt uranium enrichment for at least ten years and ship its current stockpile abroad. Yet the report said Foreign Minister and lead negotiator Abbas Araghchi told mediators over the weekend that there is no consensus within the Iranian leadership on how to respond to these demands.

What is the new deal?

The framework sent through Pakistani intermediaries sets a sequence: resolve the Strait of Hormuz dispute and lift the US blockade before anything else.

Under the new plan, the sides would either extend the ceasefire for a long duration or agree to a permanent end to the war. Only after the strait is reopened and the blockade removed would nuclear talks begin, as a second stage.

Also, under this arrangement, nuclear discussions would only "begin only at a later stage," specifically after the maritime passage is cleared and the blockade is removed. While Axios reports that the White House has officially "received the proposal," it remains "unclear whether the United States is willing to explore it."

In recent days, Abbas Araghchi has been engaged in shuttle diplomacy between Pakistan and Oman, and is scheduled for further high-level talks with Vladimir Putin in Russia on Monday. This regional outreach comes as the American leadership remains sceptical of long-distance diplomacy.

On Sunday, President Trump expressed his reluctance to deploy a negotiating team, stating, "I see no point of sending them (US negotiators) on an 18-hour flight in the current situation. It's too long." He further added, "We can do it just as well by telephone. The Iranians can call us if they want. We are not gonna travel just to sit there."

Despite a cessation of full-scale combat following US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, a formal peace treaty has yet to materialise. The ongoing hostilities have resulted in thousands of casualties and significant global economic instability.

Tehran continues to use its strategic position over the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for approximately 20 per cent of global oil, as leverage. Meanwhile, the US maritime blockade of Iranian ports continues to drive "price spikes and market volatility."

(With ANI inputs)