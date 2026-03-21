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US-Iran War to end now? Has Donald Trump achieved objectives?

Donald Trump said the US is close to achieving its goals against Iran and signalled a possible military drawdown.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 21, 2026, 08:27 AM IST

US-Iran War to end now? Has Donald Trump achieved objectives?
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    Donald Trump has indicated that the United States may soon scale back its military operations related to Iran, suggesting that key objectives in the conflict are nearly achieved. In a recent statement shared on Truth Social, Trump highlighted what he described as significant progress in weakening Iran’s military strength.

    Claims of Major Military Gains

    According to Trump, US efforts have substantially reduced Iran’s ability to wage war. He pointed to the destruction of missile systems, weakening of defence production, and setbacks to both naval and air capabilities. He also emphasised that preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons remains a top priority.

    These claims reflect a broader narrative from Washington that its operations have not only targeted military infrastructure but also reinforced security for regional allies.

    Reassurance to Middle Eastern Allies

    Trump stressed that the United States has maintained strong protection for its partners in the region. He specifically mentioned countries such as Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait as key allies benefiting from US security efforts.

    This reassurance comes amid ongoing tensions in the region, where stability remains a concern due to continued geopolitical risks.

    Focus on Strait of Hormuz Security

    A notable part of Trump’s message was his call for other nations to take greater responsibility for safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz. This critical route handles a large share of global oil and gas shipments, making its security a matter of international importance.

    Trump suggested that countries relying on the waterway should lead efforts to protect it, with the US stepping back from direct involvement. However, he added that Washington could still provide assistance if requested.

    Indications of a Military Drawdown

    While no formal withdrawal has been announced, Trump’s remarks signal a potential reduction in US military presence. The approach appears to focus on maintaining influence and deterrence while encouraging allies and other global powers to assume more responsibility.

    This possible shift highlights a broader strategy: sustaining pressure on Iran while gradually reducing direct US engagement. As the situation evolves, the future of regional security, especially around vital routes like the Strait of Hormuz, will likely depend on increased cooperation among affected nations.

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