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Viral video: Thalapathy Vijay gets scared, runs away from his rally, assumes fan threw bomb at him, netizens react: 'Such cowardly hero'

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US-Iran war: Tehran warns Pentagon of 'piracy' charge over gulf ports blockade, Japan weighs minesweepers' deployment in Strait of Hormuz

Further, Tehran said it would implement a long-term mechanism to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz, citing ongoing threats to national security even after the end of hostilities.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 02:39 PM IST

US-Iran war: Tehran warns Pentagon of 'piracy' charge over gulf ports blockade, Japan weighs minesweepers' deployment in Strait of Hormuz
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The ports in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are “either for everyone or for no one”, said the unified command of the Iranian armed forces after US President Donald Trump signalled the US army for a blockade post failed negotiations.

Iran calls US blockade 'an act of piracy'

The US blockade on Iranian ports is considered an "illegal act" and "piracy" by Iran, and if the security of ports is threatened, no port in the region will be safe. “The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran consider defending the legal rights of our country a natural and legal duty, and accordingly, exercising the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the territorial waters of our country is the natural right of the Iranian nation,” IRIB cited Iran’s forces as stating. 

“Enemy-affiliated vessels” will not have the right to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, while other vessels will be allowed passage, subject to regulations by Tehran. The criminal US’s imposition of restrictions on the movement of vessels in international waters is an illegal act and amounts to piracy. If the security of the ports is threatened, no port in the region “will be safe”, the forces added as according to Al Jazeera.

Further, Tehran said it would implement a long-term mechanism to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz, citing ongoing threats to national security even after the end of hostilities. The warning comes after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) earlier announced that it will begin enforcing a blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports starting April 13 at 10 am ET, in line with a directive from the US President Donald Trump. According to a statement issued by CENTCOM on X, the blockade will be applied uniformly to vessels of all nations operating in and out of Iranian ports along the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Japan weighs minesweepers' deployment in Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, Japan has yet to decide whether to deploy its Self-Defense Forces for minesweeping operations in the Strait of Hormuz, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said as per Al Jazeera reports. According to Kyodo News, Japan is urging progress toward a comprehensive understanding between the two sides, said Kihara, adding,“What is most important is that de-escalation, including securing the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, is actually achieved."

For the unversed, Japan relies heavily on the Strait of Hormuz for its oil imports, with over 90% of its crude oil coming from the region. Hence, the nation has been pushing for de-escalation and safe navigation through the strait. However, as of Friday, te Strait of  Hormuz, remains a high-risk maritime "death valley" due to naval mines laid by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) during the ongoing conflict with the U.S. and Israel. The presence of these explosives has effectively brought global shipping through this vital chokepoint to a near-standstill.

(More updates to follow)

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Viral video: Thalapathy Vijay gets scared, runs away from his rally, assumes fan threw bomb at him, netizens react: 'Such cowardly hero'
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