US-Iran war: Tehran offers three-stage formula to US necessary for future talks

Iran has sent a message to the USA through Pakistani mediators in which it has proposed to reopen the Strait ⁠of Hormuz and ending of the war and said that nuclear negotiations will take place later. The move comes as the second round of talks fail in Islamabad.

Iran has sent a message to the USA through Pakistani mediators in which it has proposed to reopen the Strait ⁠of Hormuz and ending of the war and said that nuclear negotiations will take place later, said a Reuters report citing Axios. In its proposal, Iran has suggested bringing war to an end, said a US official and two sources close to the matter.

Iran’s latest move appears to be a new way out of the deadlock as the talks two parties remain stalled and uncertain and the situation at the Strait of Hormuz gets worse.

The latest development comes after Tehran, and the Washington left the second round of discussions that were scheduled to be held in Pakistan. This also comes as a new idea from Tehran which has opened a new way for the future talks with the US.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has mentioned a definitive list of Tehran's “red lines” that it is unwilling to cross. The statement came during Aragachi’s recent diplomatic mission to Pakistan, according to Iranian state media outlet Fars.

He detailed that these strategic boundaries specifically encompass “nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz.” However, the report clarified that this “exchange of messages is not related to Iran-US negotiations,” but was instead intended to “clarify” the current regional landscape and the specific thresholds Iran is unwilling to cross.

According to local media reports, Tehran has proposed three levels in which the talks would proceed. Simply put, it has set some clear conditions for the talks.

Araghchi is currently in St Petersburg, where he is scheduled for a high-stakes meeting with President Vladimir Putin. This visit follows a weekend of intensive consultations with key mediators in both Pakistan and Oman. Upon his arrival in Russia, Araghchi informed state media IRNA that his discussions in Pakistan had focused on the specific conditions under which “Iran-US talks can resume.”

The 3-stage formula

The first stage is regarding a complete end to the war, attached with assurances that hostilities will not take place against Iran and Lebanon. This condition has been put as the entry point for further negotiations.

The initiation of the second stage starts only with acceptance of the first stage. This stage would have discussions around the management and administration of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route for global oil shipments.

The third stage focuses on the nuclear programme, but only after progress has been made on the first two steps. Therefore, Tehran has clarified that these talks will happen later.