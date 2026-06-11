US-Iran war: Tehran issues warning after Donald Trump's threat, says 'impulsive decision' would lead to 'long & costly war'

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf in response to US President Donald Trump's threats has warned of a long and costly war due to wrong strategies and impulsive decisions by the US. Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei has also warned that US will be forced to "surrender".

Iran's Parliament Speaker and its top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf in the country's response to US President Donald Trump's threats has warned that wrong strategies and impulsive decisions could result in a long and costly war. He said it would “create an endless quagmire that you will be stuck in for years.” Meanwhile, Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman of parliament’s national security commission, has also launched a sharp attack on the US and Donald Trump, saying Washington would ultimately be forced to “surrender” in the ongoing conflict.

Iran warns US over Trump's threats

"The great Iranian nation is unyielding; it is undoubtedly America that must surrender in this battle. Trump has no more than two paths: either he must surrender, or he must surrender," wrote Rezaei on X.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf cautioned against what he described as "wrong strategies and impulsive decisions", warning that further escalation would destabilise the region and global markets."Wrong strategies and impulsive decisions will reset the entire board for the worse, explode energy infrastructure and markets and create an endless quagmire that you will be stuck in for years. You will see a different Iran," Ghalibaf said.

Earlier on Thursday, Iran issued warning that the fragile ceasefire in the three-month long Middle East war was now "practically meaningless" as the United States launched fresh strikes followed by Tehran's response with attacks around the region.

The war, that started on February 28 with a wave of US-Israeli strikes on Iran, was temporarily stopped by the April ceasefire, but efforts to have a permanent end to the fighting have been weakened and rapid exchanges of fire have put a heavy strain on the ceasefire.

Trump's remarks

Trump reiterated his warning that the United States would strike Iran "very hard" amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to finalise a peace deal with the Islamic Republic, adding that the strikes are planned for "tonight". In a post on Truth Social, the US President stated that Washington, in the not-so-"distant future", will take control of Iran's Kharg Island, which functions as the main terminal for almost all of its oil exports and other oil infrastructure, aiming to dominate Tehran's oil and gas markets.

He drew a comparison with Venezuela, stating that US control of its oil resources has worked "brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America".